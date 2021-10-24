Look: India, Pakistan fans gear up for ultimate T20 World Cup showdown in Dubai

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in Dubai. (Photo: AFP)

Two arch-rivals get ready to battle it out in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan's cricketers confer on the field before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Fans of Indian cricket team cheer while holding country's national flag outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

Fans filling up the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

Flag boys hold Pakistan's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Flag boys hold India's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match winners in its line-up. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan will be expecting a lot from their bowling attack which includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Rizwan has been in stellar form with the bat for Pakistan along with captain Babar. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai - Matches between the two cricket-crazy nations are few and far between for fans to enjoy

By Web Report Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 5:45 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 5:49 PM

Thousands of fans arrived for the Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday with one supporter saying he chose "cricket over the wife" to watch the game.

The arch-rivals clash in one of the biggest games of the tournament with an estimated global television audience of up to one billion people.