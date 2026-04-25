Look: Delhi Capitals' Ngidi is 'stable', to leave hospital soon after head injury

The 30-year-old bowler was rushed to hospital after sustaining a head injury during an Indian Premier League game

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Apr 2026, 8:15 PM
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Delhi Capitals bowler Lungi Ngidi was rushed to hospital after sustaining a head injury during an Indian Premier League game on Saturday, but the South African is stable and will soon be discharged, organisers said.

Chasing a skier offered by Punjab Kings batter Priyank Arya, Ngidi back-pedalled from his mid-off position but misjudged the catch and tumbled,with the back of his head hitting the turf.

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Ngidi lay on the ground clutching his head and barely moving after his brief interaction with the team physio.

The 30-year-old was soon strapped onto a stretcher while an ambulance entered the field to take him to a city hospital while play was stopped for 15 minutes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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"He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain," IPL organisers said in a statement. "Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital."

Vipraj Nigam came in as concussion substitute for Ngidi but Delhi eventually lost the match by six wickets.

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