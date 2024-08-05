E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 9; Filipino athlete wins double gold

In a historic two gold medals in two consecutive days, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's vault event in Paris on Sunday

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Carlos Edriel Yulo emotional after winning gold in men's vault
Carlos Edriel Yulo emotional after winning gold in men's vault

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:16 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:19 PM

On Day 9, the Filipino community rejoiced as Carlos Edriel Yulo bagged a historic double gold, his second medal in two consecutive days. The athlete won the men's vault event, and made history for the Philippines. After the win, an emotional Yulo could be seen; the athlete is now bracing for a hero's welcome in Manila.

History was also created when Novak Djokovic of Serbia became the oldest player to win the Olympic singles title since the sport returned to the Games in 1988. The 37-year-old athlete fell to his knees and sobbed in the centre of the court, after he consoled his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are some top photos from Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024.


International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hugs gold medallist Novak Djokovic of Serbia
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hugs gold medallist Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Carlos Edriel Yulo during the men's vault. Photo: Olympic Games/X
Carlos Edriel Yulo during the men's vault. Photo: Olympic Games/X
Irene Sanchez-Escribano of Spain, Lea Meyer of Germany and Alice Finot of France in action during heat 3 of women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
Irene Sanchez-Escribano of Spain, Lea Meyer of Germany and Alice Finot of France in action during heat 3 of women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
Raj Kumar Pal of India scores the winning penalty during the penalty shootout during India vs Great Britain in men's quarter-final hockey
Raj Kumar Pal of India scores the winning penalty during the penalty shootout during India vs Great Britain in men's quarter-final hockey
Clement Bessaguet of France in action during 25m rapid fire pistol men's qual-stage 1
Clement Bessaguet of France in action during 25m rapid fire pistol men's qual-stage 1
Athletes in action during heat 2 of women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
Athletes in action during heat 2 of women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
Bobby Finke of the United States in action during the men's 1500m freestyle final
Bobby Finke of the United States in action during the men's 1500m freestyle final
Mingkun Zhang of China in action during men's long jump qualification
Mingkun Zhang of China in action during men's long jump qualification
Elif Sahin of Turkey, Zehra Gunes of Turkey and Ilkin Aydin of Turkey in action during Italy vs Turkey women's preliminary round Pool C volleyball
Elif Sahin of Turkey, Zehra Gunes of Turkey and Ilkin Aydin of Turkey in action during Italy vs Turkey women's preliminary round Pool C volleyball

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports