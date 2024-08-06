E-Paper

Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 10; Biles upstaged by Andrade in floor final

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 9:26 AM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 9:29 AM

On Day 10 of the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles was surprisingly upstaged in the floor exercise final by Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade. While it was not the ending the American gymnast was expecting, a silver medal on Monday capped her remarkable Olympic comeback.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition.


"Obviously wasn't my best performances but at the end of the day, whoever medalled, medalled," she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Meanwhile, Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands defended her Olympic title in the 5,000 metres final, part of an audacious and gruelling Paris schedule that also included the 10,000 and the marathon later in the programme.

Here are some top photos from Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Trampoline gold medallist Bryony Page of Britain poses with her medal in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Reuters
Gold medallist Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates after vaulting a new world record of 6.25 meters in the men's pole vault final. Photo: Reuters
Nathalie Kubalski of Germany misses to defend a penalty shot by Julieta Jankunas of Argentina during the penalty shootout. Photo: Reuters
Laura Lindemann of Germany crosses the line to win the race and the gold medal ahead of Beth Potter of Britain and Taylor Knibb of the United States in the mixed relay triathlon. Photo: Reuters
Amit Elor of United States in action with Sol Gum Pak of North Korea in the women's freestyle wrestling 68kg semifinal. Photo: Reuters
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain in action during the women's 10m platform diving preliminary. Photo: Reuters
Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Daniel Bigham and Ethan Vernon of Britain in action during the men's track cycling team pursuit qualifications. Photo: Reuters
Athletes dive into the river Seine at the start of the mixed relay triathlon. Photo: Reuters
Sofiia Lyskun of Ukraine during the women's 10m platform diving preliminary. Photo: Reuters
(With inputs from Reuters)

Web Desk

