Lombard seeks maiden DP World Tour title in Ras Al Khaimah

Zander Lombard during the third round on Saturday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 6:18 PM

Zander Lombard will take a narrow one-shot lead into the final round of the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship as he bids to claim his maiden DP World Tour victory.

The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par.

The 28-year-old made a fast start at Al Hamra Golf Club, picking up six shots on the front nine, with the highlight coming at the par-five eighth as he chipped in for a birdie at the second time of asking. And he kept his foot on the gas on the trickier back nine, with birdies at the 12th, 17th and 18th to go to the top of the leaderboard.

"It feels good, did a lot of things really well,” said Lombard. “Kept it steady, kept it solid, managed to hole a few putts and get some good momentum going for nine under par. You don’t shoot that every day. Felt solid straight out the blocks, started birdie-par-birdie. Just kept the mistakes off the card, that’s the key to a good round.

"I was actually quite upset because I missed a four-footer on five to be seven under (through eight holes). I kept fighting and used it as motivation to keep going and keep hitting good shots. Almost walked off with ten under but I would definitely take the round today.

"I’ve knocked on a lot of doors so it would be good to get over the line (for a win), but we’ll see what happens tomorrow."

Rasmus Højgaard was Lombard's nearest challenger on 15 under after managing to save par at the last despite finding the water with his second shot. The 21-year-old Dane, who made five birdies and one bogey in his third-round 68, is aiming to emulate his twin Nicolai, who won this event last year, and in doing so make the Højgaards the first brothers to win the same tournament on the DP World Tour.

“Today I played a lot better,” said Højgaard. “Better from the tee and some good approach shots. Overall, a pretty good day. "I had a decent lie in the rough (for the second shot on 18) but an awkward distance. I thought I could take a two iron and chase it up. Looking back it wasn’t the smartest decision but I was trying to set up a good birdie chance.

"I was looking at the leaderboard and saw Nicolai was up there. It would have been fun if we were going out together tomorrow in battle. But I’m looking forward to tomorrow and what it’s going to bring."

England's Daniel Gavins posted a spotless third-round 68 to sit in solo third on 14 under, one ahead of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon in fourth. Defending champion Nicolai Højgaard was in a tie for fifth on 12 under alongside Alexander Björk.

"My driving (pleased me most), it’s been a battle the last couple of days. Today actually felt decent with the driver. The back issue has cleared up slightly, I’m still getting physio twice a day to ease it up. I didn’t have a practice round because I couldn’t play, so it’s a lot better than it was.

"There’s quite a good chance at the start to get a couple of birdies, around the turn it’s pretty difficult, 10, 11, 12 is a hard three-hole stretch.

"I’m excited, it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position. I played nicely last week and that gave me a bit of confidence. Hopefully tomorrow is the same kind of feeling as today."