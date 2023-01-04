The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Sebastien Loeb put a tough few days behind him to win the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as Toyota's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah forged further ahead at the front.
Nine-times world rally champion Loeb beat fellow Frenchman and 14-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel over the dunes and rocky terrain in a 425km loop around Ha'il to win by 13 seconds.
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event and 17th of his career, as well as the Prodrive-run team's second in a row, and he did it despite problems.
"We lost the power-steering 20km from the end, so we had to finish very slowly the stage. I couldn’t keep the car on the road. We went out one time, we had two spins, I couldn’t turn the steering wheel," said Loeb, 48.
Four-times Dakar winner Al-Attiyah finished the stage fourth, with Audi's Carlos Sainz in third.
"A long stage, it's not easy, very tough. A lot of camel grass and off-piste. It wasn’t easy. We had one flat tyre and then we tried to push," said the Qatari, who leads Saudi Arabia's Yazeed al Rajhi by 18 minutes and 18 seconds.
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
