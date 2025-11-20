  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB clear.png27.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

World’s top off-road crews arrive in Dubai for Hatta prologue

Runaway FIA Bajas World Cup winner Juan Cruz Yacopini is gunning for a fifth win in seven events this season but the Argentinian will have to fend off the challenge of Seth Quintero

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 11:47 PM

Top Stories

Some UAE schools delay final exams on November 21 due to expected fog

Some UAE schools delay final exams on November 21 due to expected fog

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

Excitement continues to build as Dubai International Baja heads toward Friday’s Prologue Stage in Hatta, where the world’s top FIA and FIM international competitors will roar into action.

The world’s top off-road crews have arrived at Dubai Festival City Mall as final preparations are completed in the Service Park ahead of Friday’s start of the 2025 Dubai International Baja.

Recommended For You

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

UAE banks shift focus to long-term customer engagement, loyalty, says expert

UAE banks shift focus to long-term customer engagement, loyalty, says expert

More jobs in UAE: Emirates plans to continue hiring as it adds more aircraft

More jobs in UAE: Emirates plans to continue hiring as it adds more aircraft

UAE: Visitors now get free 10GB SIM at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport

UAE: Visitors now get free 10GB SIM at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport

Gold gains on soft economic data; traders weigh US rate cut chances

Gold gains on soft economic data; traders weigh US rate cut chances

 

The established World Cup crews will face significant opposition from a number of one-off entries set to spice up the action.

Runaway FIA Bajas World Cup winner Juan Cruz Yacopini is gunning for a fifth win in seven events this season but the Argentinian will have to fend off the challenge of, among others, Seth Quintero of the US and Australian motorcycle legend Toby Price who are sure to feature.

Although not registered for world cup points all eyes will be on the Dakar stars in a pair of Toyota Hilux machines from Toyota Gazoo Racing as Dubai International baja reinforces its reputation for attracting a diverse entry list.

After a sustained period of testing and a new Toyota Hilux at his disposal Quintero is looking forward to giving a proper account of himself at an event where he has not yet enjoyed a trouble free run.

“This is this is one that I haven't been able to do too well at yet, and, you know, with Toyota this year, we've built a new car and I'm excited to debut it here and hopefully put in a good result,” said the Californian.

“We've been doing a lot of work and a lot of testing and I think we're all very happy with the results that we've put together as a team. So hopefully we can, you know, have a good one in the next two days and get on top of the board.

“I think the competition that this race brings is spectacular and to win it would be something else. Hopefully this year we can go out and do that.

“I think just the level of the sport and enjoying the race and the atmosphere, and the people that put on this race are always amazing to see, and, you know, a joy to be around. It's just all those things put together that keep us coming back.”

The ninth edition of the event promises one of the most accessible and spectator-friendly weekends on the FIA and FIM World Cup calendars, with the Hatta Prologue to be followed by the newly designed spectator zone in Al Marmoom on Saturday and Sunday.