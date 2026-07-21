UFC stars to train live for fans ahead of Abu Dhabi Fight Night

Mixed martial arts fans will get an amazing opportunity to watch elite UFC stars train on Wednesday — just three days ahead of the UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena on Saturday.

In association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the world’s top MMA organisation is bringing an exciting programme for fans in the UAE.

Russian star Magomed Ankalaev, a former light heavyweight champion, Bogdan Guskov, Magomed Zaynukov and Islam Dulatov are all set to show their skills before entering the high-profile competition.

“The free-to-enter UFC Fan Experience at Yas Mall will once again serve as the heart of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, offering fans of all ages the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of UFC,” a statement from the organisers said.

“Running throughout the week, visitors can experience the latest EA Sports UFC gaming station, test their strength in the Grip Challenge, and put their striking power to the test in the fan-favourite Striking Challenge and Kick Power activations, alongside a range of immersive experiences designed to bring fans closer to the sport.

“On Friday and Saturday, UFC GYM will host live sparring showcases, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes and super fights, alongside interactive fitness challenges at Yas Mall from 7pm to 9pm each evening. Fans can test their endurance in bodyweight challenges for the chance to win prizes.”

Meanwhile, the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday at Etihad Arena, with the gates opening at 4pm.

There is also a Q&A session for fans with UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, featherweight contender Lerone Murphy and middleweight Shara Magomedov at 5pm.

The UFC Fight Night’s biggest attraction is the light heavyweight bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and Uzbekistan’s Bogdan Guskov.

Steve Erceg will take on Ramazan Temirov in the co-main event.