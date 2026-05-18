UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi set for July 25 at Etihad Arena

Some exciting battles are on the cards as the UFC returns to the UAE for its latest edition of the Fight Nights in July.

In association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), UFC, the famous mixed martial arts organisation, announced on Monday that the UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi would be held on July 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

“Full details on the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks. With a reputation for delivering standout matchups and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, Abu Dhabi is once again gearing up for an unmissable night inside the Octagon,” a statement from the organisers said.

Tickets for the high-profile event will go on sale soon.

“Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae, where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for travelling fans will also be available,” the organisers said.

With a strong partnership that started in 2010, Abu Dhabi has become one of the biggest destinations in the world for the hugely popular MMA championship.

Dana White, president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, also hailed Abu Dhabi as the global capital of the UFC after the UAE Capital successfully hosted Fight Nights in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.