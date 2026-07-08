UFC adds two more bouts to Abu Dhabi Fight Night on July 25

Making his highly anticipated UFC debut, undefeated lightweight Magomed "Chanco" Zaynukov faces fellow undefeated lightweight Damian Rzepecki in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 6:25 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced two additional bouts for UFC Fight Night taking place on Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Making his highly anticipated UFC debut, undefeated lightweight Magomed Chanco Zaynukov faces fellow undefeated lightweight Damian Rzepecki in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

Recommended For You

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

Explosions heard in Iran's Bushehr as third siren goes off in Bahrain 

Explosions heard in Iran's Bushehr as third siren goes off in Bahrain 

Several injured by shrapnel from projectile at Sirik pier, says Iran state media

Several injured by shrapnel from projectile at Sirik pier, says Iran state media

Cargo plane from Sharjah goes missing near Pakistan: What we know so far

Cargo plane from Sharjah goes missing near Pakistan: What we know so far

 

An accomplished Muay Thai fighter, Zaynukov earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision victory on Dana White's Contender Series and now looks to extend his unbeaten record against the Polish prospect, who has recorded nine finishes in 10 professional victories.

Also added to the card is an exciting welterweight contest between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Sam Patterson.

Returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time since competing in 2021, Ponzinibbio looks to add another statement victory to his résumé, while Patterson aims to build on his recent momentum after winning four of his last five UFC appearances.

The event is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked Magomed Ankalaev taking on No. 5 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. in a pivotal light heavyweight showdown, with the winner looking to move one step closer to a UFC title opportunity.

Tickets, starting from Dhs 195, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ae for the high-profile event.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

2

Qatar holds Iran 'fully responsible' for tanker attack, urges de-escalation

3

Iran official warns Trump to speak to Tehran 'with respect' after latest US remarks

4

Cargo plane from Sharjah goes missing near Pakistan: What we know so far

5

Sphere Abu Dhabi: Giant LED landmark to be visible from Sheikh Zayed Road