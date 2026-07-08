UFC adds two more bouts to Abu Dhabi Fight Night on July 25

UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced two additional bouts for UFC Fight Night taking place on Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Making his highly anticipated UFC debut, undefeated lightweight Magomed Chanco Zaynukov faces fellow undefeated lightweight Damian Rzepecki in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

An accomplished Muay Thai fighter, Zaynukov earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision victory on Dana White's Contender Series and now looks to extend his unbeaten record against the Polish prospect, who has recorded nine finishes in 10 professional victories.

Also added to the card is an exciting welterweight contest between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Sam Patterson.

Returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time since competing in 2021, Ponzinibbio looks to add another statement victory to his résumé, while Patterson aims to build on his recent momentum after winning four of his last five UFC appearances.

The event is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked Magomed Ankalaev taking on No. 5 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. in a pivotal light heavyweight showdown, with the winner looking to move one step closer to a UFC title opportunity.

Tickets, starting from Dhs 195, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ae for the high-profile event.