UFC: Abu Dhabi set for Volkanovski-Evloev showdown in October

The stage is set for another thrilling night of UFC in Abu Dhabi as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on top contender Movsar Evloev on October 24.

The Volkanovski-Evloev bout will be the main attraction of the night at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, where the co-main event will see UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan fight No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

After the blockbuster show in July, mixed martial arts fans will be in for a treat again as top-class fighters go toe-to-toe for bragging rights in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for the event, according to the organisers, went on sale on Monday through Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster.ae.

Volkanovski, one of the best fighters in the division, regained the featherweight title by beating Diego Lopes at UFC 314. He went on to defend his title with another victory over the Brazilian at UFC 325.

But UFC fans will be intrigued to see if the 37-year-old will be able to tame Russian star Evloev, who will bring an unblemished record to Etihad Arena, having never lost a professional fight. His most recent success came against Lerone Murphy, when he earned a majority-decision victory in London.

With impressive wins over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Lopes, Evloev will fancy his chances against Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, it will be a third battle between Yan and Dvalishvili when the two fighters clash in the bantamweight co-main event.

Russia’s Yan regained the title with a victory over Dvalishvili at UFC 323 in December 2025, in what was perfect revenge for his defeat to the Georgian in 2023.

These two talented fighters are now ready to add a new chapter to their fascinating rivalry in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 333 will be organised in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).