UAE's Yahya relishes the challenge in PFL Mena: Pride of Arabia

With fight night fast approaching, PFL Mena: Pride of Arabia is set to take over Coca-Cola Arena this weekend (May 23-24) for two nights of elite cage action from across the Middle East and North Africa.

The two-night event - held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism - brings together fighters representing eleven nations across the Mena region for the 2026 season opener. The weekend gets underway on Saturday, May 23, with live concerts from Arab icons Mohamed Ramadan and Bader Al Shuaibi at the Ceremonial Weigh-in, before the action moves inside the cage on Sunday May 24.

Leading the charge on fight night, Mohammad "The UAE Warrior" Yahya (12-6) headlines PFL Mena: Pride of Arabia on home soil, making his long-awaited PFL debut against Tunisia's Mehdi Saadi (6-2) in the Featherweight Tournament quarterfinal.

A fighter who has competed at UFC level and a former UAE Warriors Champion, Yahya has been here before - the bright lights, main events - and insists the occasion holds no fear for him.

"The pressure doesn't really affect me. I've fought in many big events before, including main events. I'm just focused on my goal, and that's winning this fight," said Yahya. "I'm on point and I'm ready."

Facing him is Saadi, who trains in Abu Dhabi and has framed the clash as a battle between two Emirates: "It's my hometown, so we will have a fight between Dubai and Abu Dhabi on the 24th of May."

The Tunisian, a former police officer in France who credits the experience with giving him a unique mental edge, is not short of confidence heading into Sunday: "My plan is to finish him in the second round - but let's see what happens. Anything can happen."

A historic debut

Meanwhile, Zamzam Al Hammadi, the UAE's first female MMA fighter to compete on a major regional promotion, makes her PFL Mena debut on Sunday. At just 18 years old, the IMMAF Youth World Champion arrives with a 2-0 amateur record and a family legacy that runs deep. Her mother, Nada Al Nuaymi, is a judo and jiu-jitsu practitioner, and her sister Ghala is also a decorated grappler and MMA fighter.

"We still train together, but now we're having some challenges because I've caught up with her - hopefully I'll get the win for us too," said Al Hammadi of her mother Nada, who holds a brown belt in jiu-jitsu. "She's my biggest supporter, and everyone knows that. First and foremost I'm fighting for my country, and then for my mum - I just want her to be happy."

Al Hammadi faces Abeer Mansour (2-1) in the Women's Strawweight Amateur Showcase.

The action does not stop there. In the Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal co-main event, Morocco's undefeated Salah "Supersalah" Eddine Hamli (11-0) - one of the region's most feared finishers and reigning lightweight champion - faces Algeria's vastly experienced Ylies "Broly" Djiroun (24-9) in what promises to be a compelling stylistic clash.

Elsewhere on the card, Bahrain's Hamza Kooheji (14-4) takes on Morocco's Taha Bendaoud (5-1) in the Featherweight Tournament, while the Lightweight bracket also features Mohammad Fahmi (6-1) vs. Assem Ghanem (7-0), Ahmed El Sisy (7-2) vs. Harda Karim (5-2) and Georges Eid (11-6) vs. Hussein Fakher (7-4). With eleven nations represented across the full card, every community across the Mena region will have someone to cheer for.