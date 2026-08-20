UAE shine at home as Rakan wins gold at IMMAF Youth Worlds

Emirati athlete Rakan Alyammahi won gold in the Youth B Men’s 44kg division after defeating Ireland’s Roman Verhoeven in the final, leading the UAE’s medal charge on the third day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. His compatriot Mustafa Almaqboul claimed bronze in the same division.

The two medals took the UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team’s overall tally to 18, including six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals. Youth B competition for athletes aged 14–15 got underway on Wednesday, with more than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries competing in the championship.

The Youth B category is being contested over two days, with the opening day featuring a series of competitive bouts that tested the athletes’ ability to adapt to different opponents and make quick decisions under pressure.

Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Hosting a championship of this size gives Abu Dhabi the chance to gain more experience every year. It brings together national teams, coaches, referees, medical teams and organisers from around the world, giving everyone the opportunity to share knowledge and learn from each other.

“Our goal is to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for combat sports. This includes developing athletes, coaches and referees, as well as improving safety and organisation. Each of the five editions hosted in Abu Dhabi has allowed us to learn from international experience, test ourselves against the highest standards and also share the UAE’s experience with others.”

Raed Jameel Abbas, President of the Iraqi Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The IMMAF Youth World Championships show how much MMA has grown. At this age, it is not only about competition. Young athletes also learn discipline, self-control, respect for the rules and how to follow instructions.

“When families see their children competing in a safe and well-organised environment, with coaches, referees and medical teams supporting them, they understand the sport better. Developing an MMA athlete starts with teaching responsibility and respect for opponents, not just how to win. This also helps encourage more young people to take up the sport.”

Emirati siblings Rakan and Khaleifah Alyammahi are representing the UAE at the IMMAF Youth World Championships, with Rakan, who picked up gold competing in the Youth B Men’s 44kg division, and Khaleifah in the Youth C Men’s 48kg division.

Rakan said: “We used to fight at home anyway, so our parents encouraged us to take up MMA and put that energy into the sport. We train together at the same gym with the same coach, and having my brother with me is a big support. I have been competing for four years and have won one gold and one silver at the IMMAF Youth World Championships. This year, I won a gold again.”

Anup Kalita, father of Indian athlete Kunal Kalita, who is competing in the Youth B Men’s 62kg division, said: “When I was young, I wanted to try combat sports, but I had other responsibilities and didn’t get the opportunity to follow that ambition. Now I am in a position to give my children the opportunities I didn’t have.

“I will support them in every way I can. I hope my son can continue in the sport, compete professionally one day and win many medals.”

Arin Hakobyan of the Armenian National Team, who is competing in the Youth B category, said: “I spent several months preparing for the World Championships, and all that work comes down to just a few minutes inside the cage. It makes you realise how important every training session is.

“When I step into the cage, I think about everyone who helped me get here, especially my family, coaches and teammates. Of course, the result is important, but competing against some of the best athletes in my age group is also a valuable experience.”