UAE national team ready for Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team is stepping up its preparations for the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which will be held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from August 1 to 9, alongside the 2026 World Cup - U14, which will take place on the opening day of the event.

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome the world's elite jiu-jitsu athletes for a nine-day competition programme featuring the Under-16, Under-18, Under-21, Adults and Masters categories. The opening day, August 1, will be dedicated to the 2026 World Cup - U14.

The UAE National Team will compete across several age categories with a squad that combines experienced athletes and promising young talent, reflecting the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's long-term approach to developing national teams and building a competitive pathway from the youth divisions through to the senior level.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, said: "Hosting both the World Championship and the 2026 World Cup - U14 reflects Abu Dhabi's reputation on the international jiu-jitsu stage, built on the support of the UAE's wise leadership, years of organisational experience and continued investment in the development of the sport locally and globally.

"Over nine days, Abu Dhabi will welcome several generations of jiu-jitsu athletes, from the Under-14 category through to the world's top senior competitors. This reflects the continued growth of the sport and its expanding global reach. Hosting an event of this scale brings added responsibility to deliver a championship that matches the UAE's reputation and provides athletes and delegations with an outstanding experience.

"The UAE National Team's participation is particularly significant because it is the result of years of work to develop athletes, nurture talent and provide regular international competition. Competing on home soil gives our athletes extra motivation to deliver performances that reflect the progress of UAE jiu-jitsu and its growing presence on the world stage."

The UAE National Team continues its preparations through an intensive training programme focused on enhancing physical and technical readiness, strengthening mental preparation and reviewing the specific requirements of each age and weight category.

The coaching staff is overseeing the final stage of preparations through a programme tailored to the needs of each category, ensuring the athletes arrive at the championship in peak condition. The World Championship is expected to feature a high technical standard and a wide range of fighting styles.

Yasser Mohammed Al-Qubaisi, Head of National Teams at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: "The team enters the World Championship in high spirits following its successful campaign at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Almaty, adding that preparations are now focused on building on that achievement ahead of an even greater challenge.

"The Asian Championship confirmed our athletes' ability to compete at the highest level and cope with the pressure of major tournaments. It also provided the coaching staff with valuable insights into the team's readiness across all categories. As soon as the Asian Championship concluded, our focus shifted to the World Championship through a preparation programme designed to ensure every athlete is fully prepared, both technically and competitively."