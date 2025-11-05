Khaled Al Shehhi adds another gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

UAE athlete Khaled Al Shehhi captured the gold medal in the men’s 62kg division at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Bangkok, adding another milestone to the UAE’s growing record of international jiu-jitsu achievements.

His victory raises the national team’s overall medal count to seven, including four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals across the men’s and women’s divisions so far.

Among those attending the day’s competitions and the medal ceremony were Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF); Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, along with several officials and representatives from participating delegations.

Al Shehhi’s triumph came after a commanding performance throughout his matches, where he showcased outstanding technical and physical ability. His display reflects both the continued development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the high level of professional preparation enjoyed by national team athletes under the guidance and support of the country’s leadership and federation.

He overcame some of the top-ranked athletes in his division to claim gold, earning praise from spectators and fellow competitors for his impressive performance.

The day also featured the official opening ceremony of the championship, attended by senior officials from the Thai government, representatives of the JJIF, and delegations from around the world. The ceremony included a parade of 60 participating national teams featuring more than 4,000 male and female athletes competing across the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as Under-18, Under-21, Under-14, and Under-16 categories.

The event runs until November 15 at Bangkok’s Huamark Indoor Stadium.

The UAE is participating with a large delegation of 110 male and female athletes across various divisions, supported by a full team of technical, administrative, and medical staff, as part of the Federation’s strategy to enhance the international experience of athletes across all age groups.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said the UAE athletes’ success reflects their dedication and determination to represent the nation with pride on the global stage. “We are proud of their performance, fighting spirit, and professionalism,” he said. “We are confident that the rest of the delegation will continue this momentum and add more medals to the country’s tally in the coming days.”

Gold medallist Khaled Al Shehhi expressed his joy at winning the world title, dedicating the achievement to the UAE’s leadership for its continuous support. “The challenge was tough and the competition was strong, but confidence, preparation, and the backing from the Federation and coaching staff were key to this victory,” he said.

The men’s competition concludes tomorrow, with UAE athletes set to compete in the 85kg and 94kg divisions as they aim to extend the team’s medal count and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.