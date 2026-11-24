SailGP has confirmed its newest expansion team, the UAE, which is set to join the global racing championship from the start of 2027, making the Emirati team the first from the Middle East.

Hannah Mills, a multiple Olympic gold medallist, will be the Driver and Team Principal of UAE SailGP, which will make its debut at the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24, 2027, racing for the nation across the global calendar.

“We want to build a team that people across the UAE can get behind and fans around the world are inspired to follow,” said Mills.