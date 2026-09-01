Sumo, Japan's ancient sport, finds a new home in Abu Dhabi

This month, the All-Star Sumo Competition, hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Arena, marking the UAE’s first international professional sumo competition and bringing one of Japan’s oldest and most distinctive sporting traditions to the capital.

Nine elite rikishi from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt will compete across 36 bouts, bringing together athletes with world championship titles, Emperor’s Cup honours and decades of professional competition.

For spectators, the event will extend beyond the bouts themselves, with a formal ring-entering procession and traditional pre-bout rituals, ensuring guests experience elements of sumo’s centuries-old traditions alongside the competition.

“Bringing professional sumo to the UAE for the first time is an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar and an opportunity to introduce audiences to a sport with a rich history and deeply rooted traditions,” said Mohamad Yehya, General Manager of Space42 Arena.

“The event will give fans a unique opportunity to experience sumo up close and discover the traditions and atmosphere that make the sport so distinctive.”

Ichi of Japan headlines the field as a winner of the Emperor’s Cup, the highest honour in Japanese professional sumo, alongside compatriot Hiroki, among the largest active competitors in the sport.

The field also reflects sumo’s reach beyond Japan. Mongolia’s Mendee is a junior World Sumo Champion and International Sumo Champion, while Egypt’s Ramy El-Gazar, an internationally decorated champion, gives regional audiences a connection to the competition.

Additional professional rikishi from Japan and Mongolia complete the lineup, with the event coordinated in collaboration with USA Sumo to maintain professional standards and the traditional presentation of the sport.

While professional sumo will be appearing in the UAE for the first time, the event will give audiences the opportunity to experience a sporting tradition rarely seen in the region.

The ring-entering ceremony, the preparation before each bout and the respect surrounding the dohyo are integral parts of the spectacle, giving spectators an experience that extends beyond the action itself.

With competitors arriving from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt, the event also showcases the international reach of a sport whose heritage remains firmly rooted in Japan.

On September 26, Space42 Arena will make way for the dohyo, giving fans a rare opportunity to experience professional sumo up close and marking a new sporting first for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.