  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Season tickets on sale for Dubai Basketball's matches

This season marks Dubai’s highly anticipated debut in the EuroLeague, highlighted as one of the most competitive and prestigious basketball competitions globally

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 5:28 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

Season tickets for Dubai Basketball's 2025/26 schedule are officially on sale, offering fans an opportunity to secure their place for every moment of what will be the biggest chapter for basketball in the region.

This season marks Dubai’s highly anticipated debut in the EuroLeague, highlighted as one of the most competitive and prestigious basketball competitions globally.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The EuroLeague features some of the sport’s most successful and iconic clubs, preparing to take the court in Dubai for the first time in their history.

In addition, Dubai Basketball returns to the ABA League following a standout inaugural season that saw the team reach the semifinals in their debut season representing the city of Dubai.

With a minimum of 31 home games for the regular season scheduled across both competitions, fans can look forward to a world-class programme of sporting entertainment at the home of Dubai’s Basketball – Coca-Cola Arena.

Widely recognised as one of the toughest basketball leagues in the world, EuroLeague announced its expansion from 18 to 20 teams in late May. Dubai Basketball was confirmed as one of the two new teams to secure the coveted slot to play in the 2025/26 EuroLeague season.

Following a historical debut season in ABA League, Dubai Basketball captured the attention of thousands worldwide. Although their campaign ended shy of the final finishing in third overall, the season laid a powerful foundation for what promises to be a defining season for the club.

Coached by Jurica Golemac, Dubai Basketball is set to make its EuroLeague debut in the 2025/26 season, going head-to-head with some of the most celebrated basketball teams in the world.

Facing the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and reigning champions Fenerbahce, among other elite clubs — Dubai Basketball will bring top-tier European basketball to Coca-Cola Arena from September to June.

In their first season, Dubai Basketball attracted nearly 80,000 fans to Coca-Cola Arena, paving the way for a new era for the sport in the region. As the only Middle Eastern team represented in ABA League last season, Dubai had something to prove from day one. Backed by a passionate and growing fan base, the club continues to be fuelled by the belief and support of its community.

Now for the team's historic EuroLeague debut season, fans can select their seats now and secure their spot to support the city’s first-ever basketball team on the official Coca-Cola Arena website.