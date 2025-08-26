Season tickets on sale for Dubai Basketball's matches

Season tickets for Dubai Basketball's 2025/26 schedule are officially on sale, offering fans an opportunity to secure their place for every moment of what will be the biggest chapter for basketball in the region.

This season marks Dubai’s highly anticipated debut in the EuroLeague, highlighted as one of the most competitive and prestigious basketball competitions globally.

The EuroLeague features some of the sport’s most successful and iconic clubs, preparing to take the court in Dubai for the first time in their history.

In addition, Dubai Basketball returns to the ABA League following a standout inaugural season that saw the team reach the semifinals in their debut season representing the city of Dubai.

With a minimum of 31 home games for the regular season scheduled across both competitions, fans can look forward to a world-class programme of sporting entertainment at the home of Dubai’s Basketball – Coca-Cola Arena.

Widely recognised as one of the toughest basketball leagues in the world, EuroLeague announced its expansion from 18 to 20 teams in late May. Dubai Basketball was confirmed as one of the two new teams to secure the coveted slot to play in the 2025/26 EuroLeague season.

Following a historical debut season in ABA League, Dubai Basketball captured the attention of thousands worldwide. Although their campaign ended shy of the final finishing in third overall, the season laid a powerful foundation for what promises to be a defining season for the club.

Coached by Jurica Golemac, Dubai Basketball is set to make its EuroLeague debut in the 2025/26 season, going head-to-head with some of the most celebrated basketball teams in the world.

Facing the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and reigning champions Fenerbahce, among other elite clubs — Dubai Basketball will bring top-tier European basketball to Coca-Cola Arena from September to June.

In their first season, Dubai Basketball attracted nearly 80,000 fans to Coca-Cola Arena, paving the way for a new era for the sport in the region. As the only Middle Eastern team represented in ABA League last season, Dubai had something to prove from day one. Backed by a passionate and growing fan base, the club continues to be fuelled by the belief and support of its community.

Now for the team's historic EuroLeague debut season, fans can select their seats now and secure their spot to support the city’s first-ever basketball team on the official Coca-Cola Arena website.