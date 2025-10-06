Rising Finnish star Joakim Oldorff wins title and hearts in Al Ain

Promising Finnish shuttler Joakim Oldorff’s calm and composed demeanour on the court didn’t just fetch him his first Super100 men’s singles title but the hearts of many fans at the Al Ain Masters 2025 on Sunday.

With the same politeness, he obliged his young fans with photographs and autographs at the Al Ain Club.

But on the court, Oldorff is fiercely ‘competitive’.

“I think my competitiveness and politeness describe me. I like to be respectful with everyone – I want to treat people the way I want them to treat me,” he said.

“It has been an amazing week and amazing crowd! I’m proud at the moment; it’s my second tournament in Abu Dhabi, I ‘m honoured to see such crowd cheering for me.”

At 22, Oldorff has pulled off an amazing result, motivating and guiding himself all by himself. On Sunday, he came from a game down to beat Malaysian shuttler Aidil Sholeh 14-21, 21-17, 21-7 in men’s singles final.

Remarkably, Oldorff won the tournament without the presence of his coach Anu Nieminen in Al Ain.

“It’s not always easy to be without coach but I keep in touch with my coach everyday about matches and talk about strategies," he said.

"I also feel that you learn a lot when you are on your own on the court – you have to be mentally aware what’s happening because no one is telling you,” said Oldorff whose first international title was the Welsh International in 2023.

“This event was special – I have been better handling than before without coach, especially mentally. I just try to keep doing the right things and strictly focus on my game plan – that helps me rather than focusing on my emotions.”

A bronze medallist at European Championships, Oldorff's next goal is the Arctic Open at home.

“I want to be better not just in badminton but in every way. Playing the Olympics is the ultimate goal in badminton,” said the rising star who also trains at Yonex Peter Gade Academy in Denmark.

“I also want to do well at the European Championships next year, but I want to focus one tournament at a time."