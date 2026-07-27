Pogacar thanks UAE Team Emirates after fifth Tour de France crown

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar was over the moon after winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in Paris on Sunday.

The 27-year-old became the youngest rider to win five titles after finishing the last stage of the gruelling, three-week-long Tour.

“It was an amazing day, and I am speechless. It was an incredible day, an incredible atmosphere. I am happy that it is over and that we won for the fifth time,” the Slovenian rider said.

“Every victory is really special, and seven Tours already and seven times on the podium, with five wins, it is something that you wouldn’t even write in a storybook. It is just unbelievable, also for me.”

Pogacar, who won the first of his five Tour titles in 2020 — just one year after joining UAE Team Emirates — also thanked the team for providing him with an incredible support system.

“The most important thing is that you enjoy what you are doing, and you have good people around you that you trust,” he said.

“They help you, they are there for you when you are at your lowest, then you can build yourself up and chase your dreams. You have to set your goals always, and now I need to find a new goal after this.”

Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain were the only riders to have won the Tour five times before Pogacar emerged as the new icon.

The Slovenian’s fifth title was won on the back of a strong and consistent performance from Barcelona to Paris, as he also registered five stage victories across the three weeks.

For UAE Team Emirates, the icing on the cake was their Mexican youngster Isaac del Toro finishing third overall.

The 22-year-old became the first rider from Mexico to earn a podium finish in the world’s most famous cycling event.