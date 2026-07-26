Magomed Ankalaev puts away Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi

After a slow-paced, grueling affair that drew boos from the Etihad Arena crowd, No. 2 contender and former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev of Russia finally put away No. 9 Bogdan Guskov from Uzbekistan with a ground-and-pound TKO victory at 2:41 of the fifth round to cap off Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi.

The main event was a slog for the first 15 minutes. The opening frame saw very little action, and the second round was largely uneventful aside from Ankalaev (22-2-1, 1 NC MMA) securing a clinch and landing a few knees. The lack of output continued into the third, prompting the restless Abu Dhabi crowd to loudly voice their frustration and shower both men with boos as they returned to their corners.

Ankalaev shifted gears in the championship rounds, immediately taking Guskov (18-4-1 MMA) to the mat to open the fourth. He worked his way to full mount before settling into half guard, eventually threatening with a rear-naked choke that Guskov managed to defend to survive the frame.

Guskov, who landed just 45 strikes throughout the entire fight, nearly pulled off a miracle head-in-arm choke early in the fifth round. Ankalaev calmly escaped the sudden submission threat and eventually took Guskov's back. Despite a brief reversal from Guskov in a desperate scramble, Ankalaev regained top position and unleashed a vicious barrage of blows to force the stoppage.

The victory gave Ankalaev his 13th UFC win, the most among active light heavyweights.

"I want to say thank you to Bogdan (Guskov) for coming in here and saving the fight," Ankalaev said. "I feel good. Thank you."

Watching the grueling affair cageside was reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, who is currently sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL. With the stoppage victory, Ankalaev likely solidified his position as the next challenger for Ulberg once the champion is cleared to return to the Octagon.

Flyweight Ramazan Temirov (20-3 MMA) of Uzbekistan secured his 12th consecutive victory in spectacular fashion, thoroughly dominating former title challenger Australian Steve Erceg (14-5 MMA) en route to a first-round knockout.

Temirov set the tone early with a spinning back attack to begin the bout. Later in the frame, he unleashed a barrage of punches before putting the finishing touches on the performance. The final sequence began with a right hand before Temirov dropped Erceg with a single punch to end things at the 4:21 mark.

Following the spectacular finish, Temirov used his post-fight interview to call out reigning UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van for a future title fight.

"I'm ready for everyone," Temirov said. "Whoever is champion, I'm ready."

Russian lightweight Magomed Zaynukov (9-0 MMA) leaned on highly effective striking and mixed combinations to secure a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over Damian Rzepecki (10-1 MMA) of Poland. After a slow-paced opening frame, Zaynukov found his rhythm and dictated the action down the stretch, opening noticeable cuts over Rzepecki's nose and eyes to cruise to the win.

Russian heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1 MMA) wore down an incredibly game Tyrell Fortune (18-4 MMA), ultimately securing a TKO victory with a devastating knee to the head at the 1:12 mark of the third round. Kuniev nearly finished the bout in both the first and second frames with a barrage of knees and elbows, but Fortune showed immense toughness, surviving the early onslaught and continuing to fight despite a severely compromised right rib.

In the main card opener, Abubakar Vagaev (25-4 MMA) leaned on a balanced attack of striking and timely takedowns to secure a unanimous decision victory (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over Saygid Izagakhmaev (22-4 MMA) in an all-Russian bout.

Saturday's main card was unexpectedly reduced from six fights to five just three hours before the event began. The UFC announced that Islam Dulatov was forced to withdraw from his scheduled welterweight bout against Wellington Turman due to an illness, prompting a last-minute cancellation.

Brazilian heavyweight Valter Walker (16-1 MMA) made history on Saturday's preliminary card, securing his fifth consecutive submission victory to tie former middleweight title challenger Demian Maia for the longest submission streak in modern UFC history. Walker finished Thomas Petersen (11-5 MMA) via first-round calf slicer -- an incredibly rare finish that marks only the fourth of its kind ever successfully executed inside the Octagon.

Saturday marked the UFC's 23rd event in Abu Dhabi since 2010. The promotion also announced during the broadcast that it will make its 24th trip to the UAE on Oct. 24 for UFC 333.

The UFC returns to action next Saturday, kicking off August with a trip to Serbia for UFC Fight Night.