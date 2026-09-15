'India vs England': Jujhar Singh returns to Abu Dhabi chasing more glory

Of all the memories Jujhar Singh carried home from Abu Dhabi last year, one has stayed with him more vividly than the others: the final slap he took on a night when he made history for India.

On October 24, 2025, Singh became the first Indian striker to win at a Power Slap event in the UAE capital. Almost a year later, he is preparing to compete there again, this time against Louis Robinson and with the prospect of strong Indian support at Space42 Arena.

“I remember the last slap I took that night the most,” Singh said. “Returning to Abu Dhabi means a lot to me because the people of India want to see me compete again.”

Singh (1-0) competes at Power Slap 25 on October 23 where he will face British heavyweight Louis Robinson (2-0, 2 KOs), currently ranked 8 in the division.

Singh summed up the matchup simply: “India vs England is going to be a huge match.”

Robinson has won both of his Power Slap appearances by knockout, setting up another significant test for Singh in Abu Dhabi.

“This time, I’m facing an undefeated competitor, but I want to create more history in Power Slap and give him his first taste of defeat,” Singh said.

For Singh, another victory is only part of what makes his return to Abu Dhabi significant.

“The Power Slap stage is a huge stage for me personally, and representing my country is like a dream come true,” he said.

That connection to India could be particularly evident inside Space42 Arena. Abu Dhabi is home to a large Indian community, and Singh expects plenty of support when he steps onto the stage against Robinson.

“This time the atmosphere in Abu Dhabi will be special as my Indian community is coming there in large numbers,” Singh added.

Indian fans travelling from further afield also have an added opportunity to make the journey this October. A tourism initiative running until October 31 covers UAE entry visa costs for eligible Indian passport holders travelling from India when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday of at least three consecutive nights through participating travel partners or online travel agencies.

With Power Slap 25 taking place on October 23, the event falls within the initiative’s travel period, offering Indian fans the opportunity to combine a visit to Abu Dhabi with the chance to support Singh at Space42 Arena.