Historic night for Zamzam as Emirati star makes dream PFL debut in Dubai

Rising star Zamzam Al Hammadi of the UAE made a dream PFL Mena debut at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday night.

The first female Emirati MMA star, Zamzam earned a hard-fought decision against Abeer Mansour in the women’s strawweight amateur showcase.

The 2026 PFL Mena season opener produced plenty of drama and top-notch bouts, but it was the 18-year-old Emirati talent who stole the limelight with her skills and never-say-die spirit.

Having won the bout, Zamzam was at a loss for words when asked to describe her emotions.

“It was fantastic fighting in front of my mum for the first time,” she said.

“I saw my shadow as I walked out and was astonished by the amount of support I had at the Coca-Cola Arena. I can’t wait to get back in the Smartcage again in the PFL, and hopefully I can get another victory.”

The talent for combat sports runs deep in the Al Hammadi family. The former IMMAF Youth World Champion’s mother, Nada Al Nuaymi, is an accomplished judoka, while her sister, Ghala Al Hammadi, is a highly successful grappler.

While Zamzam scripted a memorable night at Coca-Cola Arena, there was disappointment for her compatriot Mohammad Yahya.

The Emirati star lost the featherweight tournament main event to Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi.

Saadi’s aggressive start forced Yahya to change his tactics as the two fighters went on to trade punches and kicks before the Tunisian emerged the winner.

“It’s difficult to describe this sensation. Yahya was a very tough opponent, so I feel amazing to have come out victorious, and I’m proud of my performance,” Saadi said.

Meanwhile, in the lightweight tournament quarterfinal of the co-main event, Algeria’s Ylies Djiroun beat Salah Eddine Hamli of Morocco.

Djiroun’s power and combination of punches proved too hot to handle for the Moroccan.

“I didn't have any real game plan, I just wanted to push him. And I knew if I pushed him on his cardio, my fitness would outlast him. I realised after the first situation on the ground, if we stand up, it's finished for him,” Djiroun said.

Results:

Mehdi Saadi (7-2) defeated Mohammad Yahya (12-7) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Ylies Djiroun (25-9) defeated Salah Eddine Hamli (11-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:20 of round one

Hamza Kooheji (15-4) defeated Taha Bendaoud (5-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zamzam Al Hammadi (3-0) defeated Abeer Mansour (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (PFL Amateur Debut)

Basel Shalaan (6-1) defeated Abdullah Saleem (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ahmed El Sisy (8-2) defeated Harda Karim (5-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Saher Qasmieh (3-0) defeated Hamad Marhoon (1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ahmed Albrahim (1-0) defeated Ibrahim Mahmoud (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:47 of round three

Butti Suwaid Alameri (1-0) defeated Hamada Osman (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) (Amateur Bout)