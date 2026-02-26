Future stars take centre court as adidas NextGen EuroLeague lands in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is set to become a global stage for the future of European basketball as the adidas NextGen EuroLeague tournament returns to the UAE capital from February 27 to March 1 at the cutting-edge Space42 Arena.

The prestigious youth competition will bring together eight of Europe’s leading U18 teams, offering fans a rare glimpse of the next generation of elite talent in action.

Headlining the tournament are defending continental champions U18 Žalgiris Kaunas and record titleholders U18 Real Madrid, two powerhouse academies with a rich legacy of developing world-class players. With a place at the adidas NextGen Finals during the EuroLeague Final Four in Athens, Greece, at stake, the intensity and quality of competition are expected to be exceptionally high.

Joining them in Abu Dhabi are U18 Aris Thessaloniki, U18 AS Monaco, U18 Dubai Basketball, U18 Next Gen Team Abu Dhabi, U18 London Lions and U18 Valencia Basket, creating a diverse and highly competitive international field.

U18 Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana has already secured qualification for the Finals after winning the Ulm event, while upcoming qualifiers in Bologna (March 13–15) and Belgrade (March 20–22) will determine the remaining finalists.

Eight teams, two groups

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with the eight teams divided into two groups of four. Each team will face the others in its group, with the top two advancing to the championship game on Sunday, March 1. Placement matches will decide the final standings, ensuring every game carries significance across the three-day event.

Group A features a compelling mix of experience and ambition, with Real Madrid drawn alongside Aris Thessaloniki, Dubai Basketball and AS Monaco.

The Spanish giants will be eager to reassert their dominance after a rare setback last season, when they finished third at the Munich qualifier, ending a remarkable streak of 11 consecutive qualifying tournament victories and 19 straight NextGen wins dating back to the 2022 Finals in Belgrade.

As the most successful club in the competition’s history, with five continental titles (2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024), Real Madrid’s presence adds star power and pedigree to the group.

Dubai Basketball returns for its third campaign, continuing its development on the international youth stage, while Aris Thessaloniki and Monaco both look to improve on previous appearances and make a stronger impact in Abu Dhabi.

Zalgiris Kaunas leads group

Group B promises equally compelling storylines, led by Žalgiris Kaunas, one of the most consistent and decorated teams in NextGen history. The Lithuanian side has featured in every edition of the tournament and arrives with strong momentum after claiming the title last summer in Abu Dhabi. Their legacy includes multiple championship appearances and titles dating back to the inaugural event in 2003.

They will face Valencia Basket, a regular contender making its 10th NextGen appearance, as well as tournament debutants London Lions and the Next Gen Team Abu Dhabi, which enters its fifth season in the competition. Guided by experienced coaching staff including two-time EuroLeague champion Dogus Balbay, the Abu Dhabi squad will be eager to shine on home soil.

Beyond the competition itself, the tournament reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a premier destination for elite international sport. With rising stars, historic academies and a Finals berth on the line, the adidas NextGen EuroLeague event at Space42 Arena promises high-energy basketball, international flair and a showcase of the sport’s brightest young prospects.

Official tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/105229/adidas-nextgen-euroleague