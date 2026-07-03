From grassroots to greatness: Dubai Schools Games' strong run continues

It was a day to remember for Dubai's young sporting stars as the winners of the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games were honoured at a glittering awards ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

A total of 27 sports disciplines were contested across the Under-9 to Under-17 age groups during the sixth edition of the competition, with more than 100 Rising Stars and 10 Next Generation Talents recognised for their performances.

Built on ambition, innovation and a long-term commitment to youth development, Dubai's sporting ecosystem continues to grow at the grassroots level. Few initiatives illustrate that progress better than the Dubai Schools Games.

What began as a modest school-sport initiative in 2021 has grown into one of the emirate's most significant youth sporting platforms, with participation surging to 21,230 registrations and 14,654 active participants across 195 schools in its sixth edition.

GEMS Modern Academy emerged as the standout performer of the season, securing the Primary Overall School Champions title while also finishing first in the Primary Team Sports category. GEMS Dubai American Academy and Nord Anglia International School completed the top three in the Primary standings.

In the Secondary Division, Credence High School claimed the Overall School Champions crown ahead of GEMS Modern Academy and GEMS Metropole School. Team sports honours in the Secondary category went to The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, which finished ahead of The Jebel Ali School and Deira International School.

"We are very happy and proud of our students," said Kushal Sachdeva, Head of Physical Education at GEMS Modern Academy. "They won in three categories, two in primary and one in secondary. They have been working very hard throughout the year and the effort has paid off."

Sachdeva attributed the school's success to a long-term development process focused on identifying and nurturing talent from an early age.

"There is no secret. It is about having a process from the grassroots level," he said. "We expose students to different activities from an early age through structured programmes and training sessions. Our coaches work with them throughout the year, and we try to nurture talent at the right time."

He also praised the support provided by the school's management in helping students balance academics and sport.

The season also highlighted the growing role of school sport in identifying and nurturing future talent. The Next Generation Talent Awards recognised 10 outstanding students in the Primary Division across disciplines, including fencing, athletics, football, swimming, judo and laser run shooting.

The Rising Star Awards further showcased the depth of emerging talent within Dubai's schools, with 105 students across the Primary and Secondary divisions receiving recognition for their performances throughout the season.

The top-performing schools and athletes will now have the opportunity to represent Dubai at the UAE School Games, providing another pathway for young talent to compete at the national level.

With the conclusion of another successful season, the Dubai Schools Games stands as a testament to the growing enthusiasm for school sport across Dubai.