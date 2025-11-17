Fernandez, Gonzalez take top honours in Dubai Premier Padel P1

After a series of engrossing battles, Claudia Fernandez and Bia Gonzalez emerged champions in the women's division of the Dubai Premier Padel P1.

In the men’s section, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello claimed the top honours as the curtain came down on the second edition of the premier event at Hamdan Sports Complex.

The organisers left no stone unturned in making it a truly memorable event as the Olympic-sized pool at the complex was converted into a padel arena with space for 8,000 spectators.

The finals were attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, who presented the medals and trophies to the winners.

“The Dubai Premier Padel P1 reached a new level this year. Packed arenas and incredible fan energy demonstrated how Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for world-class sporting and entertainment events,” said Ivan Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Dubai Premier Padel P1.

“The transformation of the Hamdan Sports Complex into the largest indoor padel stadium in the Mena region is proof of what Dubai can achieve when ambition meets innovation. This tournament has set a new benchmark for the sport, and we are proud to play a role in the continued growth of padel in the UAE and across the world.”

The tournament, which drew some of the world’s top stars, will return next year for another edition of top-class padel games.