UAE pride: Female Emirati driver Amna shines in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia

Emirati racer Amna Al Qubaisi broke into the top 10 in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, finishing ninth at Zhuhai International Circuit to mark a significant early milestone in her debut Pro class campaign.

The 26-year-old, who made history this season as the first Emirati and first female driver to compete in the championship’s top category, showed clear progression across the event, improving from P14 in Race 1 to P9 in Race 2.

Her second outing reflected a more complete performance, starting with a stronger launch off the line.

The result also underlined her growing confidence in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, a car that requires a different driving approach compared to the single-seaters she has raced in the past.

As a trailblazer for Emirati motorsport, she continues to carry the responsibility of representing the UAE on the international stage.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the UAE on an international stage,” she said. “Every time I’m on track, I’m not just racing for myself, but for my country.”

Following the China rounds, the championship now heads to Fuji Speedway in Japan from May 8 to 10, marking the circuit’s return to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

“It’s a new track for me, so it’s about adapting as quickly as possible with limited practice time,” she said.

With a top-10 finish already secured, Al Qubaisi’s debut Pro class season is gathering momentum, with Japan presenting the next opportunity to build on that progress.