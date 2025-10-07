  • search in Khaleej Times
Emphatic win for Dubai Basketball in ABA League opener

In front of a home crowd, Jurica Golemac’s squad showcased its depth, athleticism, and offensive balance, setting the tone for the season ahead

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 10:04 PM

Dubai Basketball kicked off their ABA League campaign in style, delivering a powerful 92:58 victory over Croatian side, Split on Monday evening at Coca-Cola Arena.

While Split put up a competitive fight in the opening quarter, Dubai quickly found its rhythm. The Croatian side managed to keep pace early, with former Dubai player Leon Radošević leading their efforts inside, but it didn’t take long for Dubai’s frontcourt to impose its will.

The second quarter saw the hosts pull away decisively. Dubai’s rotations brought fresh energy on both ends of the floor, and their defensive intensity tightened. By halftime, Dubai had established a double-digit lead that they would not relinquish. Filip Petrušev anchored the defense with several key stops, while the offensive end featured contributions from Bacon and Prepelič helped give them a 10-point lead at halftime.

The third period turned into a fast-paced exchange, with both sides trading quick shots and pushing the tempo. Though the play became somewhat fragmented, Dubai’s deeper bench allowed them to maintain control.

Split, meanwhile, began to lose momentum as the physical toll of the contest set in. Dubai closed the game emphatically, dominating the fourth quarter 35–15 to secure a convincing 34-point win. Dwayne Bacon finished the night with a double-double, dropping 17 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Golemac, Dubai Basketball Head Coach said: “Congratulations to our guys for the win. We used this game as a practice, as we had limited time for practice due to our schedule last week. We had control of the game throughout the whole 40 minutes; quality was on our side, and we took this game seriously. I wish Split all the best in the rest of the season.”

Awudu Abass, Dubai Basketball player, said: “We did a great job because we had two games last week. We showed our energy, and everyone played well tonight. In these types of games, everybody has to give support. Everyone was focused today, and that is amazing.”

Dubai Basketball will return home next week for Round 5 of the EuroLeague against Spanish giants FC Barcelona at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, October 16. This will mark the Catalan side’s first-ever game played in the UAE.