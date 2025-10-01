Embiid, George eye fresh start at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to bring their star power to Yas Island as they face the New York Knicks in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on October 2 and 4 at Etihad Arena.

With 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and eight-time NBA All-Star Paul George leading the Sixers’ roster, the two pre-season games in the emirate promise to highlight the franchise’s ambitions for the season while continuing the NBA’s global mission of connecting with fans across borders.

For Embiid, the trip carries special significance: The Sixers’ leader is returning to Abu Dhabi one year after featuring with Team USA during their Olympic Games preparatory camp in the capital. Having witnessed first-hand the excitement and passion for basketball across the region, he is looking forward to more of the same this week as his team sharpens its focus to build on their championship aspirations.

“It’s good,” said Embiid, when asked about the importance of playing oversees. “I think the way the game is growing, it’s always a good thing to go overseas to showcase the talent that the whole league has. I’ve been fortunate to be part of some of these games, whether it’s London or even with Team USA last summer. It’s always good.”

Reflecting on last year’s visit with Team USA as part of their Olympic preparations, Embiid added: “It was good, obviously lots of attention with loads of superstars. The fans were great and they treated us really well, so I expect the same again.”

After a 24–58 season that saw them miss the playoffs as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers enter the new campaign determined to reset. Injuries limited Embiid’s impact last year, but with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey alongside him, expectations are high for a bounce-back season built on health and chemistry.

Looking ahead, Embiid underlined the Sixers’ mindset: “Patience is the biggest thing – taking it day by day. The only thing that I want us to focus on is just getting better each day. We know what the goal is, but you don’t need to mention it every single day at all times. Everybody should understand: We only got one thing in mind. So, what are we going to do every single day to get there?”

For George, this week marks his first time stepping onto the court in Abu Dhabi, and the eight-time All-Star sees it as a meaningful occasion.

“It means a lot,” he said. “This is a kind of first chance for Abu Dhabi, the Middle East, as a whole, to see this franchise, to see this organisation up close. So obviously, leaving with great impressions, as a team and from a personal standpoint, you always want to impact people and it’s a great opportunity to do so.”

George also spoke about his first season last year with the Sixers and how he looks forward to growing alongside Embiid and Maxey. “The adjustment been good –challenging but good. Now I’m here (with a) better understanding of the landscape, but looking forward to growing things with Joel, with Tyrese, and just continuing on with the chemistry. The better we are, the better we’ll be. One of the biggest reasons I came to play here (with the 76ers) is with those guys, so I’m excited to get on the same page and let it translate how it should on the court.”

George stressed that building relationships off the court is also key to success on-court. “Just us being together in general, that’s more important than anything. Off the court relationships are oftentimes bigger than on-the-court stuff – just with the language that can be spoken when we’re on the court. More than anything, the time spent together is most important overall.”

The Sixers and Knicks tip-off their preseason at Etihad Arena on Thursday, with the NBA District on Saadiyat Island adding a three-day festival of basketball and culture into the mix. With Embiid, George, and Maxey facing Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Knicks, fans in Abu Dhabi can expect a star-studded showcase of elite basketball and global flair.