Dvalishvili returns to Abu Dhabi for showdown with Moraes

The inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi has added another thrilling contest to the card, as former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes of Brazil in the Catchweight Crossover at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on November 14.

The two fighters will lock horns again, this time on the wrestling mat, following their previous battle in the UFC Octagon.

While Georgia's Dvalishvili will make his fourth RAF appearance, Moraes will make his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm excited to return to Abu Dhabi and compete at RAF's first event in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi has some of the best combat sports fans in the world, and the atmosphere is always incredible," Dvalishvili said.

"I love wrestling, I love competing, and I'm ready for whoever is standing across from me. I'm coming to win and put on a great show for the fans on November 14."

The highlight of RAF Abu Dhabi is a mouthwatering contest between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington in the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie, Umar Nurmagomedov, Urijah Faber, Kyle Snyder and Julianna Peña are the other prominent fighters who will be in action in the UAE capital.