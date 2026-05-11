Dubai to host high-stakes King's Cup player auction

Dubai is gearing up for another landmark moment in global football entertainment as the King’s Cup unveils its latest headline event — the King’s Cup Player Auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai at the end of June.

Following the growing success of the tournament across multiple continents, the 2026 edition promises to raise the stakes once again, blending elite football legends, global celebrities, and a powerful charitable mission.

The auction will serve as a pivotal prelude to the tournament, where franchises will assemble their squads in a dynamic, high-profile event expected to attract global attention. With iconic names, celebrity ambassadors, and international stakeholders involved, the player auction is set to become one of the most anticipated sporting business events in the region.

Star power

Each team enters the auction with confirmed leadership structures already in place — including ownership — while player allocations will be determined live during the auction, adding an element of suspense and competition.

Red Rock Royals (Dubai)

Owned by Red Rock Holdings Dubai, the franchise is positioned as a major contender heading into the auction, bringing strong commercial backing and international ambitions to the King’s Cup stage.

Odisha Kings FC (India)

Owned by the Odisha State in India, the team represents a significant regional powerhouse with strong institutional backing and growing influence in global football initiatives.

Clear Water Knights (USA)

Owned by Clear Water LLC, led by Anibel Bush, the Knights bring a unique blend of business and entertainment vision to the tournament, aiming to establish a strong presence in the King’s Cup.

BW Saints

Owned by International Indian Conglomerate, the Saints enter the competition with major commercial strength and a reputation for high-profile sporting ventures.

A new chapter for King’s Cup

The Player Auction is more than just team-building — it represents the evolving identity of the King’s Cup as a global sports and entertainment powerhouse. With franchises spanning Dubai, India, South Africa, and the United States, the tournament continues to redefine football events on an international scale.

Beyond the pitch, the King’s Cup remains rooted in its charitable mission, with proceeds and partnerships supporting foundations and community initiatives worldwide.

As June approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a landmark event in Dubai’s sporting calendar — where strategy, global investment, and spectacle collide.