Dubai T100 Triathlon to showcase Al Mamzar, Dubai landmarks in 2026

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council have announced Al Mamzar as the new venue for the 2026 Dubai T100 Triathlon, taking place from November 13-15 as the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar.

After two editions at Meydan Racecourse, the event moves to the coast, with Al Mamzar's beaches and parkland providing a new-look setting and a course that shows off a different side of the city.

The bike course heads out through Al Hamriya Port and Dubai Islands before climbing onto the Infinity Bridge, where athletes will pass Port Rashid and the Queen Elizabeth 2 with the Dubai Frame and the Burj Khalifa rising beyond, before the turn for home back to Al Mamzar. The run takes in the shaded paths of Al Mamzar Park and its newly opened corniche footpath.

The new course will showcase Dubai to the T100 Triathlon World Tour broadcast audiences in more than 195 territories through the PTO's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and a network of international, regional and local broadcasters, including beIN Sports across the Middle East. The new course puts the city's skyline, coastline and landmarks at the centre of a global sports broadcast.

The Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend will once again form part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the citywide 30x30 initiative that invites residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 consecutive days, running this year from October 31 to November 29.

Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its tenth edition in 2026 and continues to inspire people across the city to embrace more active lifestyles and build healthy habits that last beyond the 30 days.

As one of the flagship international sporting events within Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend combines world-class professional racing and inclusive participation opportunities, bringing this ambition to life, enabling the wider community to experience the excitement of the event and take on a challenge of their own.

Meanwhile, the world’s best female triathletes will be in the spotlight in Dubai this year, following changes to the competition format which sees the male and female professionals race four individual T100 weekends before coming together for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on December 10-12. Each athlete’s best three T100 race scores plus the final will count towards the T100 World Championship titles.

For the first time, the Dubai T100 amateur programme will include relay options for both the T100 and Sprint distance triathlons as well as a new Olympic distance option (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run) - designed to get as many athletes competing from all abilities. The classic Olympic distance, raced at the Games since triathlon's 2000 Olympic debut in Sydney and which will be rebranded ‘T50’ next year to recognise its cumulative swim, bike, run distances and form part of a simplified and powerful brand alongside the T100.

This will be the third edition of the Dubai T100. Last November's event at Meydan drew 8,000 amateur participants across distances from first-time youth aquathlons to the 100km triathlon, with more than 15,000 spectators packing the Event Village across the weekend.

The professional races were won by Switzerland's Julie Derron, who went on to finish runner-up in the 2025 Race to Qatar, and American Morgan Pearson.

In the amateur 100km races, France's Quentin Amaral took the men's title with a blistering time of 3:26:20, while Croatia's Nika Rimaj won the women's race in 3:54:52.

Among the thousands racing was Dubai-based Ghani Souleymane, who made the event the 100th of 100 consecutive 100km triathlons completed over three months, covering 200km in open water, 8,000km on the bike and 1,800km on foot to raise funds for the Al Jalila Foundation in support of children with cancer.

"This celebration today is the best in my life," Souleymane said after crossing the line. "It's the best way for me to celebrate with the community, because without the community, I couldn't have done the 100 without their support, their sharing and their donations which have kept me going."