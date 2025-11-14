Dubai hosts high-stakes duel as Wilde and Waugh eye T100 glory ahead of Qatar finale

“The first lead-in lap will be crucial for positioning,” says dual Olympic medallist Hayden Wilde, sizing up the Dubai streets ahead of the penultimate stop of the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour this weekend.

Beyond the tactical challenge, Wilde is clearly struck by the setting itself. “Dubai is one of the super cities of the world, and to race on closed roads through the heart of it is a pretty cool experience,” he adds, paying tribute to the city’s unique course set primarily across Jumeirah and Meydan.

But admiration alone won’t secure victory. Wilde has clinched five wins from five starts in Singapore, London, the French Riviera, Spain, and Wollongong. He now enters Dubai chasing a perfect six-for-six season.

Waiting for him are formidable challengers. Belgium’s Jelle Geens, the Vancouver champion and second in the standings, joins Germany’s Mika Noodt, third in the rankings. Both athletes could spoil Wilde’s bid for a sixth consecutive victory.

“With only two races left before Doha, every position counts,” Wilde says. “You can’t afford to relax for a second.”

This weekend also marks a milestone for Dubai-based endurance athlete Ghani Souleymane, who will attempt his 100th consecutive T100 distance triathlon, a feat expected to earn a Guinness World Record.

Across the men’s and women’s fields, the stakes are equally high, as both Wilde and Great Britain’s Kate Waugh arrive determined to extend their commanding leads in the Race to Qatar ahead of the December finale.

"The course suits me really well," Wilde adds. "Once we get into the lap circuit, it’s relatively technical with a few small climbs."

Wilde’s Dubai campaign follows an extraordinary comeback from a serious bike crash in Japan, which left him with a punctured lung, six broken ribs, and surgery on his scapula.

“When you’re stuck in a hospital bed, you wonder if you’ll ever get back to the level you were at before,” he says. “Just to get back to the start line, to race with confidence again, is incredible. I’m taking every race as an opportunity and not taking it for granted.”

Waugh hopes to extend advantage

On the women’s side, Kate Waugh has been equally consistent. The British star has reached the podium in every T100 race she has contested this season, securing wins in Singapore and Wollongong to establish a nine-point lead over compatriot Lucy Charles-Barclay. With Charles-Barclay not competing in Dubai, Waugh sees a golden opportunity to widen her margin before the World Championship Final.

“T100 has allowed me to show the work I’ve put in over the years,” Waugh says. “It’s a new distance for me, but the season has come together perfectly. I’m hoping to keep the momentum going.”

The field is deep, however. Switzerland’s Julie Derron, USA’s Taylor Knibb, Jessica Learmonth, wildcard Georgia Taylor-Brown from Britain, and local talent Lottie Lucas will all push Waugh from the very first swim at Jumeirah 3 Beach.

The iconic Dubai circuit

Saturday’s races will showcase Dubai’s world-famous landmarks. Athletes will dive into the Arabian Gulf at Jumeirah 3 Beach, cycle past the legendary Meydan Racecourse, and sprint toward the finish line with the Burj Khalifa towering above. The men’s pro race begins at 11:30 local time, followed by the women's at 13:30.

Beyond the elite racing, Dubai T100 offers a festival for all athletes. Amateur participants tackle distances from the sprint triathlon to the full 100km T100, with events including the Duathlon Relay, School Aquathon, and The Music Run.

The 2025 T100 World Tour has seen triathletes push limits across Singapore, San Francisco, Vancouver, London, the French Riviera, Spain, and Wollongong. The series’ points system counts each athlete’s best four races plus the Qatar World Championship Final, heightening the importance of consistency and strategy.

Dubai now represents the penultimate chance to gain an edge before Doha. With increased points at the finale, championship positions can shift dramatically in a single race, keeping athletes and fans on edge.

At A Glance

Dubai T100 Triathlon

Saturday, November 15

Race Start Times

· Men’s Pro Race: 11:30 (live broadcast from 11:15)

· Women’s Pro Race: 13:30

Watch: Free globally on PTO+, or via Eurosport, Max, Discovery+, beIN Sports, and Dubai Sports. Full details: t100triathlon.com/dubai/pro

Participation & Info: www.t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate