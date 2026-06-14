Dubai Basketball's win is a 'source of pride for every person who calls the UAE home'

Abdulla Saeed Juma Al Nabooda, Founder and Chairman of Dubai Basketball, hailed the club’s ABA League triumph as a historic moment for sports in the UAE.

Dubai Basketball, the first professional club from the UAE, clinched the high-profile European league title in only their second season.

A thrilling 83-81 win over Partizan in the fourth game of the ABA League finals series earned Dubai Basketball the coveted trophy on Friday.

Friday night’s victory over Partizan in Belgrade was their third win in the best-of-five Finals series, having won the first two games (99-93 on June 4 and 86-81 on June 6) at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Partizan, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, kept their hopes alive by winning the third game of the Finals 84-70 on Wednesday.

But Dubai Basketball overcame every challenge in the fourth game in Belgrade to emerge champions.

Al Nabooda said the club’s victory ‘reflects the growing influence of Emirati sport on the global stage’.

"When we started this project, our ambition was never simply to build a basketball club. We wanted to create something that would represent Dubai on the international stage and demonstrate what is possible when vision is matched with commitment,” he said.

“Winning the ABA League title is a landmark achievement for our city and for the UAE.

"This trophy is a source of pride for every person who calls the UAE home. It is proof that clubs from our region can compete with and overcome some of the most established teams in Europe.

“We celebrate this success not only as champions, but as representatives of a nation that continues to set new standards, break new ground, and inspire future generations to pursue excellence without limits."

The victory also saw Dubai Basketball become the first Asian club to win the ABA League title.

Maccabi Tel Aviv BC, Israel’s most famous basketball club, also won the title in the 2011-2012 season. But Israel, a West Asian country, competes on the European continent across all sporting events — thus making Dubai Basketball the first team from the Gulf region and the Asian continent to win a prestigious European tournament.

Dubai Basketball head coach Aleksander Sekulić was lost for words after the final buzzer amid incredible scenes on the court.

“This title means a lot for a club that is only in its second year of existence. We had a great season, and this trophy belongs to everyone who was part of this journey: the players, the coaches and all the staff who contributed along the way. They all played an important role in what we achieved together,” Sekulić said.

Established in 2024, Dubai Basketball made their ABA League debut in the 2024-2025 season, earning a semifinal place.

In their second season, the Dubai-based club, featuring elite European players, competed in two competitions simultaneously: the Euro League and the ABA League.

While they finished 11th in their debut Euro League season, missing a play-in berth (top-10 position) by a whisker, Dubai Basketball finished the season with a stunning ABA League triumph.

What made this triumph so special is that the Iran War forced Dubai Basketball to move their home matches to Europe.

It was a big blow to their hopes as the change in venue robbed them of the chance to play in front of their passionate fans at Coca-Cola Arena.

“It has been a special season because we spent a long period playing away from Dubai, but the team stayed united and kept fighting until the end,” Sekulić said.

“We are proud to bring this title to Dubai and the UAE. This is for our fans and for everyone who supported us throughout the season.”

While the success was built on teamwork and consistency, the club’s Canadian star, Mfiondu Kabengele, received the ABA League Finals MVP award for his impressive average of 15.75 points over four games.