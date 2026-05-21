Dubai Basketball move a step closer to ABA League Finals

Dubai Basketball moved one step closer to the ABA League Finals after defeating Budućnost VOLI 104:90 in Game 1 of the ABA League Semi-Finals in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Forced to play away from home once again following the relocation of the series from Dubai, the UAE-based side delivered a commanding performance to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three matchup and continue what has already become a historic second season in the ABA League.

It has been a challenging week for Dubai Basketball, who travelled from the UAE back to Bosnia and Herzegovina – a country that has served as the team’s temporary host over the past two months. Despite the disruption and uncertainty surrounding the semifinal series, the team showed composure and maturity beyond its experience at this level.

Competing in only their second ABA League season, Dubai Basketball have quickly established themselves among the league’s elite and are now firmly considered one of the favourites to win the title.

Dubai Basketball took control of the game early with an explosive first-half display on both ends of the floor. The team entered halftime with a commanding 59:36 advantage after producing one of their most complete performances of the season offensively and defensively.

Džanan Musa led the way with 22 points, while McKinley Wright IV added 18. Bruno Caboclo also played a decisive role, scoring 11 consecutive points during the second quarter to help extend Dubai Basketball’s lead beyond the 20-point mark.

Budućnost VOLI attempted to respond after the break, but Dubai Basketball maintained control throughout the second half, answering every comeback attempt and managing the rhythm of the game until the final buzzer.

Head coach Aleksander Sekulić praised the team’s collective effort and mentality after the victory. “We really had amazing momentum, an amazing first half offensively and defensively,” said Sekulić. “Overall, I think all the players who came on the court gave us the energy that is needed for these kinds of games.”

The Dubai Basketball head coach also highlighted the impact of Bruno Caboclo during the team’s dominant second quarter. “He was super important. Not only in the stats - his presence, his size, his ability to score in different ways, and also defend and protect the rim."

Dubai Basketball will now travel to Podgorica, Montenegro for Game 2 on Monday, May 25, where the team will have the opportunity to secure a place in the ABA League final.