Dubai Basketball gear up for Real Madrid with stunning win over Olympiacos

Dubai Basketball recorded their 12th EuroLeague win of their debut season with a 108:98 overtime thriller against Olympiacos at Coca-Cola Arena. In front of a 6,500 strong crowd, Dubai protected one of the toughest home courts in the league.

From the first whistle, Dubai played with intent. Defensive pressure, fast breaks and fearless shot-making gave the home side early control, and the arena fed off every moment. But like all big European basketball nights, the drama was far from over. Olympiacos battled back, the intensity rose, and a last-second three-pointer sent the game to overtime, silencing the arena for only a second. With one of the strongest home crowds Dubai has seen this season, the team rose in the final five minutes.

Head Coach of Dubai Basketball, Jurica Golemac emphasized the importance of the home crowd saying, “It was a very intensive game. A lot of physicality, a lot of energy. We were up and we didn’t lose the passion. We showed character in the end to win this game.”

“Real Madrid is in two days. We’re playing at home, and hopefully even more fans will come. That support is very important for us — everyone feels like a family here.”

Dubai responded with composure and authority in the extra period, locking in defensively and moving the ball with confidence to close the game on a decisive run. It was a statement finish on a night that demanded character.

Mfiondu Kabengele dominated inside with a powerful double-double, while Dwayne Bacon and McKinley Wright delivered when it mattered most. Aleksa Avramović set the tone early on both ends, and the collective effort once again highlighted Dubai’s growing identity — fearless at home, united under pressure.

With the regular season entering its defining stretch, the Coca-Cola Arena continues to be a fortress, and belief around this team keeps growing as the race for the EuroLeague post-season heats up.

Dubai’s next home game brings one of the most iconic teams in the world to Coca-Cola Arena. Real Madrid play against Dubai at home for the first-time ever on Thursday, February 5.