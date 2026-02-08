Dubai Basketball beats Real Madrid at home with decisive comeback

Dubai Basketball delivered another unforgettable night at Coca-Cola Arena, defeating Real Madrid 93:85 to secure back-to-back EuroLeague home wins in the space of 48 hours.

In front of a fired-up 7,000-strong home crowd, Dubai once again turned the arena into one of the most difficult venues in the competition, overpowering one of the most decorated teams in European basketball through sheer energy.

The night did not start easily for the home side. Real Madrid imposed themselves early, opening up a lead and testing Dubai’s resilience. But as the game wore on, the atmosphere inside Coca-Cola Arena began to shift. Defensive stops sparked momentum, the crowd found its voice, and Dubai surged back into the contest with renewed intensity.

Dubai flipped the game late in the third quarter, igniting the arena with a relentless run that changed the tone of the night. From there, the home side never looked back. Defensive pressure, composed execution and confidence on both ends allowed Dubai to close out the game in style, holding Real Madrid scoreless from the field for long stretches of the final quarter.

Dubai’s first signing of the new season, Dzanan Musa led the charge against his former club with a standout performance, while McKinley Wright, Filip Petrušev and Dwayne Bacon delivered key moments at crucial stages. While Dubai’s latest signing, Bruno Caboclo’s, made an impact on both ends which lifted the team during the comeback, and Aleksa Avramović controlled the tempo as Dubai powered to another statement win.

Head coach Jurica Golåemac praised both the team’s mentality and the role of the home crowd, saying, “It was an extremely tense game. The last 15 minutes, we found our rhythm and the fans gave us this extra push. Against one of the best teams in the EuroLeague, to finish like this shows our character. We believe we can beat anybody.”

The victory marks another milestone in Dubai Basketball’s debut EuroLeague season, reinforcing Coca-Cola Arena’s growing reputation as one of the toughest home courts in the league.

As the season enters its decisive phase, belief continues to build — on the court, in the stands, and across the city — with Dubai Basketball firmly in the fight for the post regular season phase.