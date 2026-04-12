Dubai Basketball and head coach Jurica Golemac part ways

Dubai Basketball and Jurica Golemac have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

"The club would like to thank Golemac for his professionalism, commitment, and dedication throughout his time in Dubai," the Dubai-based professional basketball team said in a statement.

Appointed in the summer of 2024, Golemac played a key role in the club’s first two seasons, including its debut campaign in the ABA League, where Dubai Basketball finished third after reaching the semifinals.

This season, in the club’s debut EuroLeague campaign, he led the team in 59 games across the EuroLeague (37) and the ABA League (22). With one EuroLeague regular season game remaining, Dubai Basketball currently holds a 19–18 record and sits 11th in the standings.

In the ABA League, the team is 19–3 and currently shares first place with KK Partizan Belgrade.

Jan Šentjurc will serve as interim head coach for Monday’s game against Budućnost.