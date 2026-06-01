Coca-Cola Arena to host ABA League finals between Dubai Basketball and Partizan Belgrade

Coca-Cola Arena will host the first two games of the ABA League Finals on Thursday, June 4 and Saturday, June 6.

Dubai Basketball will face Partizan Belgrade in the 2025/26 ABA League Finals, with Games 1 and 2 of the series set to be played at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on June 4 and June 6, respectively.

The ABA League, in coordination with Dubai Basketball and Partizan Belgrade, has confirmed that the opening two games of the Finals will take place in the UAE, marking the club’s long-awaited return home after several months away from Dubai.

Since February, Dubai Basketball have played their home games in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Sarajevo and Zenica serving as temporary home venues during the club’s relocation period. The team now returns to Dubai for the biggest games in its history.

Reaching the ABA League Finals is another major milestone in the club’s remarkable journey. In just its second ABA League season, Dubai Basketball will now compete for its first league title in front of its home fans, while welcoming one of European basketball’s most iconic clubs, Partizan Belgrade, to the UAE.

“We are delighted to bring these Finals games back to Dubai,” said Dejan Kamenjašević, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball.

“Over the past few months, our players, staff, and supporters have shown incredible resilience and commitment. Being able to return home for the biggest games in the club’s history is a special moment for everyone connected to Dubai Basketball.”

“We play these games for Dubai and for our people. Throughout this journey, we have felt the support of our fans wherever we have played, and now we finally have the opportunity to compete in front of them again. We look forward to seeing Coca-Cola Arena full and creating an unforgettable atmosphere for our city, our supporters and for basketball in the region.”