Big win for Dubai Basketball in ABA League quarterfinals series

Dubai Basketball have taken the lead in the ABA League Quarter-Finals series with a comfortable 102:74 win over Spartak Office Shoes in Zetra Arena, Sarajevo, for Round 1 of the best-of-three series.

Dubai set the tone already in the opening quarter, scoring 31 points to gain an early 9-point lead (31:22). The advantage kept growing throughout the first half, while Dubai Basketball entered the break up by 13 (54:41).

After halftime, the home team stepped on the gas pedal once again. Dubai Basketball poured in 30 points in the 3rd quarter to increase the margin to 84:59 and move one step closer toward the opening win in the series.

Any remaining doubt about the winner disappeared at the start of the final period when Dubai Basketball made a huge 11:0 run to create a massive 36-point gap (95:59). The rest of the game was just a routine finish for the squad that ended with a 28-point win.

“It was very important how we reacted after the slightly longer break. I think the reaction was great, especially defensively,” said Dubai Basketball head coach Aleksander Sekulić.

“We wanted to focus on our game, the way we want to play, and execute offensively and defensively. I think we did a very good job and had a great finish to the first game, but now we need to focus on the second one because the result doesn’t mean anything without it.”

Džanan Musa and Mfiondu Kabengele led Dubai Basketball toward the victory with brilliant performances. Musa scored his ABA League season-high 31 points, while Kabengele filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Dubai Basketball now lead the quarter-final series 1-0 and needs one more win to advance to the semis. Game 2 will be played in Subotica on Sunday, May 10.