Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

The Organising Committee of Al Ain Masters 2025 has launched the tournament’s global promotional video — a vibrant showcase blending world-class badminton with the timeless beauty of Al Ain.

Scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 5 at the Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Al Ain Masters will be the largest badminton event ever staged in the UAE.

The tournament will welcome over 250 players from 55 countries, all competing for valuable ranking points towards qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The promotional video highlights Al Ain’s most iconic landmarks — from the tranquil Al Ain Oasis to the historic Al Jahili Fort and the majestic Jebel Hafeet — seamlessly interwoven with the fast-paced action of badminton.

National badminton team players and UAE football legend Subait Khater appear in the film, symbolising the city’s sporting legacy. The tournament mascot, “Al Shaheen”, makes a cheerful appearance, while the official championship song sets an inspiring tone.

Commenting on the launch, Talal Mustafa Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Events Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports council, said: “We are proud to support the Al Ain Masters 100 — one of the largest and most important badminton tournaments on the international calendar. Al Ain’s rich heritage and growing reputation for hosting world-class events make it the perfect stage for this global competition.”

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation and Chairperson of the Organising Committee, said: “This video sends a clear message to the world — Al Ain is a comprehensive and distinguished sporting, historical, and cultural destination. As the countdown to the Al Ain Masters 2025 continues, we welcome the world to experience this spectacular event. With some of the sport’s greatest stars competing, we are committed to delivering a championship that reflects the UAE’s passion for sport and our ability to host events of the highest calibre.”

She added: “By showcasing Al Ain’s picturesque heritage sites alongside elite sport, we are not only promoting badminton but also celebrating the city’s identity as a unique global destination.”

Star of national football team and Al Ain Club, Subait Khater – who features prominently in the video – expressed his pride in participating in this promotional video.

“It is an honour to support this championship in my home city of Al Ain. I hope this tournament inspires the next generation to embrace sport and strive for excellence.”

The Al Ain Masters 2025 promises to be a thrilling union of top-tier competition and cultural celebration, placing Al Ain firmly on the global sporting map.