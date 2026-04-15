Axelsen retires: How Dubai helped him become Olympic champion

There is a special reason why Viktor Axelsen always credited Dubai for his incredible success at the highest level.

The two-time Olympic champion retired at 32 after struggling to recover from a chronic back problem.

Ironically, it was during a global health crisis that Axelsen reached the zenith of athletic excellence.

Only the second non-Asian player to win the world championship twice, Axelsen decided to move to Dubai in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a decision that defined his career. At a time when the world was brought to a screeching halt by a deadly virus, Dubai injected new life in Axelsen who began to soar like never before.

Following his Dubai move, the tall right-hander went on to win two back-to-back Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Games (2021) and Paris Games (2024), equalling the record of his childhood idol Lin Dan.

The two Olympic triumphs were punctuated by his second world championships gold, which he clinched in 2022.

Dubai's role

For Axelsen, who trained regularly at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with his team of coaches, Dubai's strategic location allowed him to travel to Europe and East Asia seamlessly for premier badminton events.

The Dane also invited elite players such as Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 world champion, and India's Lakshya Sen, Paris Olympic semifinalist, to train alongside him in Dubai's famed Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

No wonder he returned to Dubai after winning the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am here to celebrate my Olympic gold medal,” Axelsen had said while visiting the Dubai Sports Council headquarters.

“I want to thank Dubai Sports Council, Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and everyone for their full support. Every time I have been here, the support has been amazing, and I have really enjoyed it. I have been able to focus on my training and enjoy my life here.”

Axelsen had also revealed why Dubai would always hold a special place in his heart.

“You know, when I first played here in 2015 (Super Series), I reached the final and then in 2016 and 2017 at the Hamdan Sports Complex, I won the Super Series final twice. So, it's a very special place for me,” he had said.

“I am really thankful and very happy to be here again. My experience of training here has been amazing.”

Axelsen left a lasting impression on the badminton fraternity in Dubai, often attending local events where he happily met and encouraged young players.

“Viktor is an amazing person. Of course, the whole world knows he is a great champion on the court, but off it, he is an equally remarkable human being,” said Clifford Crasto, a Dubai-based badminton enthusiast, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Crasto, whose Dubai-born daughter Tanisha Crasto represented India in badminton mixed doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, also had the rare opportunity to witness how the Danish legend trained.

"He trained at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and also spent time at our Pioneer Badminton Hub in Al Quoz. Watching a champion of his calibre train up close was truly special,” Crasto recalled.

All-time great

Axelsen now leaves the stage as one of the greatest players ever to have lifted a badminton racquet.

Having won two Olympic gold medals and two world championship titles, Axelsen also had the distinction of spending more than 100 consecutive weeks as the world number one.

Only Lee Chong-wei, the legendary Malaysian, is ahead of him among players who have spent most weeks consecutively at the top of the world rankings.

“I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more,” he said. "I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned."

Struggling with a back injury, Axelsen decided to undergo surgery last year, but he failed to regain his peak fitness.

"Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult," he said in a statement.

"But I have now reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue."

Winning Chinese hearts

Known for his meticulous planning, Axelsen also spent time in China and learned Mandarin, hoping to get inside the legendary Chinese badminton mindset.

His remarkable effort not only yielded results on the court, but it also made him a hugely popular figure in China.

On Wednesday, Chinese social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages after his announcement to retire from the sport.

"A true legend of badminton bids farewell," wrote one user. "He was not only a king on the court, but also won countless hearts with his humble and friendly attitude."

No small achievement for a European player to be hailed as a hero in the land of Lin Dan and Zhang Ning.