Ankalaev to face Rountree Jr in UFC Abu Dhabi on July 25

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with a light heavyweight headliner as former champion and No. 1 ranked Magomed Ankalaev takes on No. 5 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. on July 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Ankalaev (21-2-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC® 320 last October, a result that ended a seven-year unbeaten run inside the Octagon.

Before that setback, the 33-year-old had defeated Pereira to claim the belt at UFC® 313, after wins over Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic on his road to the title. Currently positioned as the No. 1 contender in the division, Ankalaev is targeting a decisive win in hopes of setting up another shot at the belt.

Rountree Jr. (15-7, 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada) enters as the underdog with the chance to spoil Ankalaev’s return. The 36-year-old former title challenger made headlines last June in Baku, defeating former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill by unanimous decision in his second straight main event, and a win against Ankalaev would likely put him back in title contention.

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (20-1, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Dagestan, Russia) and No. 9 ranked David Martinez (14-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) square off in a pivotal divisional matchup.

Nurmagomedov bounced back from his title loss to Merab Dvalishvili with back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Mario Bautista in October 2025 and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 in January, while Martinez has gone 3-0 in the UFC, demonstrating he can deliver a fast finish and battle for three hard rounds in order to earn victories against established opposition.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, June 3, via Ticketmaster.ae.