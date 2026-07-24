Ankalaev, Guskov fire up Abu Dhabi fans ahead of Saturday's UFC event

Excitement continued to build ahead of the UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night as fans packed Yas Mall for the UFC Open Workouts, catching a first glimpse of some of the event's biggest stars before they step into the Octagon at Etihad Arena this Saturday.

Main event athletes Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov took part in the workouts, alongside undefeated lightweight prospect Magomed "Chanko" Zaynukov and rising welterweight star Islam Dulatov, with all four showcasing their skills in front of passionate mixed martial arts (MMA) fans as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week gathered momentum.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Ankalaev will look to reinforce his place among the division's elite when he faces Uzbekistan's Guskov in Saturday's headline bout. Speaking after the Open Workouts, the Russian said competing in Abu Dhabi always feels special.

"It's going to be a very interesting fight, and I expect domination on my side. You can really feel the support here in Abu Dhabi. So many people have travelled from my hometown to be here, and every time I fight here it feels like a home arena," Ankalaev said.

Guskov, who accepted the fight on short notice, described the main event opportunity as the biggest moment of his career and said he is excited to headline in the UAE capital.

"This is the biggest chance in my life. One fight can change my life. There was no need to think about it. Abu Dhabi always has a great atmosphere. I love fighting here, and being in the main event makes this moment even more special," Guskov said.

Also in action at Yas Mall was unbeaten lightweight Magomed "Chanko" Zaynukov, who will make his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi after previously experiencing the city's electric UFC atmosphere as a fan.

"I was here when Islam fought Volkanovski, and I remember the energy from the fans. I wanted to run out and fight myself. Now I can't wait to experience that feeling. It's incredible," Zaynukov said.