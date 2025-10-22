American guard Rejean Ellis to join Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball and ALBA Berlin have agreed on the transfer of American guard Rejean Ellis. He will join the Dubai team for the rest of the current 2025/26 season with his contract running through 2027.

The 24-year-old comes after starting the season in Germany. Before that, he had a strong college career at Memphis and USC, and played in the NBA G League, where he became known as a consistent scorer and reliable backcourt player.

Ellis is a quick and explosive combo guard with strong scoring skills and the ability to create his own shot. At ALBA Berlin, he made an impact in international competitions, often scoring in double figures.

“Boogie fits perfectly with our vision - young, hungry, competitive and already tested at a high level,” said General Manager Dejan Kamenjašević. “He brings immediate impact, creativity, and pace to our backcourt, helping us get through difficult moments when multiple players are sidelined with injuries.

He was somewhat under the radar, and we believe players like him can truly make a difference in European basketball. He has the capacity to grow alongside our core and elevate the team’s identity in the coming years.”

“Dubai is building something exciting on a global stage, and I want to be part of that journey,” said Ellis. “I’m ready to give everything for this team and connect with the fans from day one.”

Dubai Basketball will face Partizan Belgrade for the second time this season after a monumental win in their EuroLeague debut.

Following a two-week away stint, Dubai return to home soil to compete against the Serbian giants – this time in the ABA League – on November 3 at Coca-Cola Arena.