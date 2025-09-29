Al Ain Masters: Emirati shuttler looks to inspire next generation of female athletes

When Ghadeer Ali Altahri stood on the podium of GCC Youth Games in Fujairah last April, gold medal in hand, she wasn’t just celebrating a personal milestone. She had become the first Emirati woman to win a badminton gold medal, a moment she says changed everything.

“After I won, so many young players came to me and said, ‘We want to be like you,’” Ghadeer remembers. “It made me proud but also gave me responsibility. I don’t just play for myself now — I want to inspire them too.”

That motivation drives the teenager as she gears up for the Al Ain Masters 2025, starting on Tuesday, September 30.

Ghadeer will partner Farah Alhajji in women’s doubles and team up with Nasser Alsayegh in mixed doubles, aiming to deliver a performance that inspires the next generation.

“I’m proud to represent Emirati women,” she says. “This tournament is special because it’s at home — my family, friends, and even schoolchildren will be watching. If they see us play and feel inspired to pick up a racket, then I’ve already won, no matter the result.”

Competing on home soil adds extra meaning. “It feels amazing to play in front of our people,” she adds. “The energy and support from the crowd push me to give my very best.”

Her journey has been remarkable. Once a football player, she only discovered badminton in 2021 at the Al Nasr Club, aged 15. “At first, I just wanted to try it, but I immediately loved the speed and power of the game,” she recalls. “I was already fit from football, so I could move fast and felt confident. That gave me a good start.”

Just months later, she earned a spot on the UAE junior team and has kept rising since then. After her GCC Youth Games breakthrough, she set new targets: medals at the Arab and West Asia level, competing at the Asian Championships, and eventually qualifying for the Olympics.

“I want to play at the highest level,” Ghadeer says. “I want to build my confidence, improve my ranking, and keep learning from every match.”

Her inspirations are global stars Tai Tzu Ying and An Se-young. “An Se-young’s backhand and movement are amazing. I want to be like her in my movement,” she says. “But I know I need to work harder on my footwork and strokes. Every day is about getting better.”

Balancing her sport with studies is another challenge. A second-year Emergency Medicine student, Ghadeer still manages to train three to four hours daily. “It’s not easy,” she admits, “but when you love something, you find the time. Badminton has given me purpose, and I want to make the UAE proud.”

Ghadeer’s story is just one highlight of a landmark week for UAE badminton. A 56-member UAE team, featuring a mix of experienced names and promising young talents, will represent the hosts at the Al Ain Masters 2025, to be held from September 30 to October 5 at the Al Ain Club in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The only BWF World Tour event in the Middle East, the Al Ain Masters is a prestigious Super 100 tournament, bringing together nearly 300 shuttlers from 38 countries, including five Arab nations. With valuable world ranking points on offer, the event plays an important role on the road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, while also serving as a key preparation ground for the upcoming Asian Youth Championships and the World Junior Championships.