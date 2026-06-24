Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena ranked among world's best UFC venues

Fans attending the UFC Fight Night on July 25 will experience the action at one of the world's most celebrated UFC venues after Etihad Arena was ranked the No. 3 UFC venue globally in the 2026 USA TODAY Sports Readers' Choice Awards.

The recognition comes as Etihad Arena prepares to host another blockbuster UFC event, with Magomed Ankalaev and Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline a stacked card on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In recognising Etihad Arena among the world's best UFC venues, USA TODAY Sports highlighted the arena's intimate atmosphere, fan experience and accessibility, helping establish Yas Island as a must-visit destination for MMA fans from around the world.

The venue's history began with UFC 257 in January 2021, the first event ever held at Etihad Arena. Headlined by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as part of the historic UFC Fight Island series, the event marked the first chapter in Etihad Arena's journey as one of the UFC's premier global venues.

Since then, the arena has hosted some of the organisation's biggest international events, including UFC 267, UFC 280, UFC 294, UFC 308 and UFC 321, welcoming champions, title fights and sold-out crowds from around the world.

Over the years, Etihad Arena has played host to championship fights, title changes and defining moments featuring some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Stars including Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway have all stepped into the Octagon at the venue, helping establish Abu Dhabi as one of the UFC's most important global destinations.

Through its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), UFC has continued to bring world-class events to the emirate, including both UFC Fight Night and numbered UFC events in 2024 and 2025, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as a global hub for mixed martial arts.