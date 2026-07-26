Abu Dhabi to host UFC 333 as Octagon returns to Yas Island in October

Abu Dhabi will once again welcome the world’s biggest mixed martial arts organisation as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Yas Island with UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, October 24.

The event will be part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a celebration of combat sports and fan experiences organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Fans can register their interest through VisitAbuDhabi.ae for early access to ticket information and exclusive hospitality packages.

The return of the Octagon further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading destinations for global combat sports. Since hosting its first UFC event in 2010, the emirate has staged more than 20 UFC events, building a strong relationship with the promotion and establishing itself as a key venue on the organisation’s international calendar.

Recent events have continued to attract fans from around the world, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder and UFC 321, which featured a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane as the main event.

VIP Experience packages for UFC 333 will also be available through On Location, UFC’s official VIP Experience provider. The packages will include premium seating, access to weigh-ins, private lounge hospitality and opportunities to meet UFC athletes.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi prepares for another major year of combat sports action, with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov adding to the emirate’s growing reputation as a global hub for MMA.

With its world-class venues, international fan base and successful track record of hosting major UFC events, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its place at the heart of the sport.