  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB clear.png35°C

Abu Dhabi set for first-ever UFC women's title fight

Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet on October 25 at the Etihad Arena in a rematch with championship gold on the line

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 8:42 PM

Top Stories

Dubai cracks down on hidden food delivery fees: New rules for clear online pricing

Dubai cracks down on hidden food delivery fees: New rules for clear online pricing

Indian rupee hits record low triggering remittance surge from UAE, GCC expats

Indian rupee hits record low triggering remittance surge from UAE, GCC expats

Onam in Dubai: From Palestine to Philippines, how 18 cultures celebrated Kerala festival

Onam in Dubai: From Palestine to Philippines, how 18 cultures celebrated Kerala festival

As UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane in Abu Dhabi edges nearer, the anticipation is set to ramp up with the addition of two major bouts to an already impressive fight card. The October 25 blockbuster at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island is headlined by heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his title for the first time against Ciryl Gane, but now fans will get the chance to witness history with a women’s strawweight title fight as well as the return of Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight clash.

Before Zhang Weili makes her move up to flyweight, the vacant strawweight belt will be contested in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet in a rematch with championship gold on the line.
Their first encounter came at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern claimed a unanimous decision win during an impressive four-fight win streak. Since then, her career has seen ups and downs, but she recently regained momentum with decision victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on the best run of her career since that defeat. “Carcará” has won six of her last seven, including five straight, with statement wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez. Her consistency and relentless grappling pressure have made her a force at 115 pounds.

This bout marks a historic milestone as the first UFC women’s title fight to be held in the Middle East, underlining the UFC’s – and specifically the UAE capital’s – commitment to further promoting MMA among communities and inspiring women across the region.

Nurmagomedov vs Bautista

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe takes shape as Donald blends veterans with emerging stars

thumb-image

Dubai: RTA reopens centres with automated customer service

thumb-image

The road to a Net-Zero future is lined with numerous options, the sensibility is in choosing the right path

thumb-image

Alcaraz, Djokovic stroll into US Open quarterfinals as Sabalenka cruises

thumb-image

Universal Relocations completes first year in Dubai, plans Saudi expansion

 

Abu Dhabi will also now host the return of Umar Nurmagomedov, who faces Mario Bautista in a pivotal bantamweight contest. For the Russian, Abu Dhabi has been the setting for some of his biggest moments, from his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny to headling UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen. Following the first loss of his professional career in a title bid against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in California, he returns determined to re-establish himself as a contender.

Bautista, one of the division’s dark horses, enters on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Patchy Mix at UFC 316. A versatile athlete with sharp striking and slick submissions, he now looks to add Nurmagomedov to his resume and move closer to title contention. The matchup brings together a rising underdog and a proven contender, adding further intrigue to an already stacked card.