Abu Dhabi set for first-ever UFC women's title fight

As UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane in Abu Dhabi edges nearer, the anticipation is set to ramp up with the addition of two major bouts to an already impressive fight card. The October 25 blockbuster at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island is headlined by heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his title for the first time against Ciryl Gane, but now fans will get the chance to witness history with a women’s strawweight title fight as well as the return of Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight clash.

Before Zhang Weili makes her move up to flyweight, the vacant strawweight belt will be contested in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, two Brazilian standouts, will meet in a rematch with championship gold on the line.

Their first encounter came at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern claimed a unanimous decision win during an impressive four-fight win streak. Since then, her career has seen ups and downs, but she recently regained momentum with decision victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas.

Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on the best run of her career since that defeat. “Carcará” has won six of her last seven, including five straight, with statement wins over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez. Her consistency and relentless grappling pressure have made her a force at 115 pounds.

This bout marks a historic milestone as the first UFC women’s title fight to be held in the Middle East, underlining the UFC’s – and specifically the UAE capital’s – commitment to further promoting MMA among communities and inspiring women across the region.

Nurmagomedov vs Bautista

Abu Dhabi will also now host the return of Umar Nurmagomedov, who faces Mario Bautista in a pivotal bantamweight contest. For the Russian, Abu Dhabi has been the setting for some of his biggest moments, from his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny to headling UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov last year, where he defeated Cory Sandhagen. Following the first loss of his professional career in a title bid against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in California, he returns determined to re-establish himself as a contender.

Bautista, one of the division’s dark horses, enters on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Patchy Mix at UFC 316. A versatile athlete with sharp striking and slick submissions, he now looks to add Nurmagomedov to his resume and move closer to title contention. The matchup brings together a rising underdog and a proven contender, adding further intrigue to an already stacked card.