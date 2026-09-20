Abu Dhabi hosts Euroleague Basketball SuperCup as Real Madrid lift title

Real Madrid clinched the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup, beating Olympiacos Piraeus 93-89 in the final at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul won the bronze medal by beating Dubai Basketball in the third-place playoff.

In what was the first-ever Euroleague Basketball SuperCup, Spanish giants Real Madrid vied for glory with Olympiacos Piraeus, Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul and Dubai Basketball, the first professional basketball team from the UAE.

On Friday, the tournament began with Olympiacos Piraeus facing Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul and Dubai Basketball taking on Real Madrid.

The event also drew a host of celebrities, including former Real Madrid and Brazil footballer Marcelo, former Tottenham and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, as well as Spanish actresses Begoña Vargas and Maria Pedraza and Turkish TV star Burak Özçivit.

Walter Tavares of Real Madrid was named SuperCup MVP for his outstanding performance in the tournament.

The Euroleague Basketball SuperCup is the latest to join the long list of world-class sporting events in Abu Dhabi, which includes the Formula One Grand Prix, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (tennis), Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and the UFC.